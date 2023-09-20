Apnarupee Fin India Pvt. Ltd. bags the 'Fintech Leader Of The Year' award for Outstanding Fintech Innovation

Apnarupee Fin India Pvt. Ltd. has recently been honored with the esteemed 'Fintech Leader Of The Year' award, presented by Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, the Minister of State for Finance of India, during the Lokmat Achievers of Pune event. This recognition highlights Apnarupee's dedication to innovation and excellence in the fintech sector. Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Sachin Bamgude, CMD of Apnarupee Fin India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are truly honored to receive the 'Fintech Leader Of The Year' award, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation in the fintech sector. I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team, our valued clients, and our trusted partners for their unwavering support on this remarkable journey. This award belongs to all of us, and we look forward to continuing our mission of providing superior financial services to our clients and empowering our partners to achieve new heights.” Founded in 2009, ApnaRupee takes pride in serving a multitude of clients through top-notch home loan guidance services. The company is devoted to delivering superior financial services at the most competitive rates within the region. Leveraging their extensive experience, expertise, and an intelligent network, Apnarupee is capable of understanding and addressing specific financial requirements. The pillars of Trust, Transparency, Honesty, and Commitment form the core foundation of the enterprise. Apnarupee's unique selling proposition revolves around its "Highly & Timely payout," backed by a proud 15-year legacy spanning both Apnarupee and SP Enterprises across India.

Collaborating with over 67 banks that include Government, Private, and NBFC institutions throughout India, Apnarupee has honed its skills in offering clients high levels of customization for loan processing. Its product and service portfolio covers Home Loans, Loans against Property, Mortgage Loans, Corporate Loans, Project Loans, Vehicle Loans, Gold Loans, Credit Cards, Personal and Business Loans, Agriculture Loans, along with various insurance types. Additionally, Apnarupee has developed two mobile apps: "Apnarupee-Refer & Earn App" and "Apnarupee DSA App". The former app presents an excellent source for temporary or part-time job seekers while the latter simplifies operations for existing DSAs ,Brokers, Channel Partners,CAs etc., incorporating features like an Eligibility Calculator and EMI calculator as well as displaying updated bank rates of interest.Apnarupee also extends DSA and Franchise Partners for diverse loan services. Partners will receive support from bankers and coordinators on a national level, prompt and efficient payouts, access to business prospects across India, the professional work environment of banks or NBFCs, and lifetime opportunities for supplementary income streams.



Case Study link - https://youtu.be/ILfaQz3EGaA

For further details, visit Apnarupee's official website at www.apnarupee.com or contact them at 8888 900 700.