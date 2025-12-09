Apollo Micro Systems Limited Enters Into a Strategic Greenfield Expansion with Government of Telangana (GoT) at Rising Telangana Submit 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), a leading defence and aerospace technology company, is proud to announce the strategic greenfield expansion within the state of Telangana that will catapult the company into the next era of defence manufacturing leadership in India. This initiative, undertaken along with its subsidiaries marks a significant step toward elevating the Company's position as a frontrunner in India's defence manufacturing landscape. The project will establish state of art facilities for the production and filling of Warheads for missiles, Rocket Motors, Small, Medium, and Large Calibre Artillery Systems, and Ammunition in addition to the development of complete Ammunition Systems for Artilleries, Rockets and Other Armaments.

This strategic move marks one of the most significant expansions in AMS history and positions the company at the forefront of India's rapidly accelerating defence manufacturing ecosystem enabling it to meet the growing demand both domestically and internationally.

With this new greenfield initiative, AMS is poised to substantially expand its production capabilities, fortify supply chain resilience, and deepen its portfolio of advanced indigenous defence technologies. The project creates strong strategic synergies, strengthening AMS competitive advantage and accelerating its trajectory toward a leading position in India's defence manufacturing landscape.

This expansion aligns seamlessly with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, and AMS is poised to play an even more central role in enhancing National Security capabilities with fully indigenous, high-precision, high-reliability defence systems.

As part of this expansion, Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) and its group companies will be investing approximately ₹1500 crores. This investment underscores the company's long-term commitment to scaling India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and supporting strategic National Security objectives.

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Mr. Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, stated:

“Our greenfield defence manufacturing project represents a powerful and transformational step forward significantly elevating our scale, technological capability, and strategic relevance to the nation. This expansion positions Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) to fully capitalize on the surging demand within India's defence sector, accelerate our growth trajectory, and further solidify our leadership in the indigenous defence ecosystem”.

This initiative is highly complementary to the AMS long-term strategic vision, creating a deeply integrated and future-ready manufacturing backbone. The new facility will unlock strong synergies with IDL Explosives Ltd. Moreover, enabling us to seamlessly fulfil captive requirements of explosives for Artillery Shells, Moored Mines, MIGM, and Grad Rockets to name few. This unified capability positions the Group as a formidable force in delivering mission-critical defence solutions at scale at one roof.

“With this project, AMS is not merely expanding capacity we are strengthening our role as a national asset, enhancing self-reliance, and laying the foundation for sustained, high-quality growth in the years ahead.”

Earlier, The company has announced significant shareholder approvals and received a crucial manufacturing license, underscoring a period of robust growth and strategic advancement for the company. These developments coincide with the release of exceptional financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, marking a historic high in quarterly revenue and profitability.

Shareholders of Apollo Micro Systems Limited overwhelmingly approved a resolution to provide a significant loan or security provision for IDL Explosives Limited during a postal ballot concluded on December 6, 2025. The resolution garnered strong support, with an impressive 97.70% of the votes polled in favor. In a separate but significant outcome, shareholders did not approve proposed related party transactions, with a majority voting against the resolution.

About Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS):

Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems. With multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure, the company is equipped to build cutting-edge defence technologies and produce them at scale for national strategic needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor