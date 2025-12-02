Apollo Micro Systems Secures Critical Defense Manufacturing License, Poised for Significant Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Apollo Micro Systems Limited has achieved a monumental milestone with the acquisition of a crucial licensing approval from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This authorization, granted under the Industrial (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951, formally empowers the company to manufacture advanced defense items, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), and Radar Equipment. This regulatory endorsement is a significant step, ensuring compliance and opening substantial avenues for Apollo Micro Systems to pursue lucrative defense contracts with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), thereby solidifying its role in national security initiatives.

The company is demonstrating a strong commitment to expanding its product portfolio, with active development underway for multiple UAS platforms intended for logistics and delivery applications, anticipating field trials within the next two quarters. Concurrently, Apollo Micro Systems is advancing its offerings in various INS solutions and complete radar systems, supported by strategic investments in specialized test and calibration equipment. This proactive development, coupled with the recent preferential allotment of equity shares by promoter group members BADDAM CHANAKYA REDDY and BADDAM KANISHKA REDDY, which increased their stake to 2.37%, underscores a strategic push for enhanced capabilities and future growth.

The company’s recent financial performance further highlights its robust trajectory. Apollo Micro Systems announced a historic high in its Q2FY26 quarterly Revenue, a remarkable 40% year-over-year surge to Rs 225.26 crore, driven by efficient order execution. Operational efficiency was evident with an 80% growth in EBITDA to Rs 59.19 crore and a 600 basis point expansion in margin to 26%. This profitability translated into a significant 91% year-over-year increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 30.03 crore, with the PAT margin improving to 13.3%. These outstanding results reflect the company's strategic focus on indigenous technology development and alignment with national priorities like “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”



With over 40 years of pioneering experience in defense technology, Apollo Micro Systems’ multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure position it as a key player in building and scaling cutting-edge defense technologies for national strategic needs.

