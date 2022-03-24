Aranyagiri Countryside Resort launches #AdoptATree campaign

Aranyagiri Resorts, located in the countryside of Shirur in Pune district, has announced the launch of the #AdoptATree campaign.

With 1100 Mango trees for adoption, Aranyagiri has launched this campaign towards healthy eating with the aim to promote chemical-free farming practises.

The mango season is already here and as every other person, you might be curious about where the mangoes are coming from? Are they residue-free and organically farmed? Now, not only you can be sure of the origins of the mangoes, you can actually adopt a tree and become a proud 'Tree Parent' too.

Sanket Kale, Owner of Aranyagiri Resorts and a Nature enthusiast said, "These trees are organically farmed, using goat manure and natural beneficial bacterias which are bred in our fertigation tanks and by encouraging bee pollination in the flowering months. Our Campaign provides people and organizations of all backgrounds a chance to relive their ancestral farming roots as we are moving away from it in todays corporate world. Interested readers can just give us a call on 8390876788 or 8070555070 to participate in the campaign."

The campaign appeals to the general public, urging them to address the issues linked with unhealthy eating. They also hope to bring urban residents closer to conservation and develop a moral link between nurture and protection through this initiative. The tree adopters will also be offered additional benefits at the resort, said Sanket.

Campaign Details:

Adopt A Tree at Aranyagiri Resort and enjoy the benefits of owning an organic, healthy and pure Kesar Mango Tree for the entire year.

People who are interested can enjoy the feeling of having their name plate on the adopted Tree and give it a visit anytime they want.

During harvest season, the tree parents will gradually receive the harvest quantity.

* Adoption Year: 2022-2023

* Adoption Fees: Rs 3000 per tree per year

* Age of Tree: 8 years

* Harvest per tree: 5 to 10 dozen

