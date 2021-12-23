Arcesium expands geographic footprint

Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that it has expanded its India-based operations with a new office in Delhi NCR.

The new office, located in DLF Cyber Park, a tech hub in Gurugram with state-of-the-art infrastructure, will be staffed with employees across technology, services, and other critical functions.

"Arcesium has witnessed significant growth in recent years and now supports more than $675 billion in client assets, representing a nearly 17-fold increase in client AUM supported since inception. Our operations in India are an integral part of our continued growth. Through this expansion, we will be able to further scale our infrastructure to serve our clients' sophisticated needs," said Gaurav Suri, CEO of the New York-headquartered firm.

This announcement follows additional recent geographic expansions, with the firm launching operations in London in September 2020 & Bengaluru in October 2020 to boost its presence in Europe & Asia. The new Delhi NCR base will supplement the firm's Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices to support Arcesium's global client base.

"Arcesium's launch in the Delhi NCR region cements our presence in key zones across India. In addition, the DLF Cyber Park office, with its world-class work environment, will offer greater flexibility to our employees. We aim to increase the office capacity from 300 members to over 1000 within two years by tapping into the region's top-notch talent," said Ranvijay Lamba, Managing Director and Head of India at Arcesium.

