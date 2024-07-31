Aria Mody Teams Up with Derek DOA Allen for New Single 'Talk About It'

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 31: The music scene is buzzing with the release of 'Talk About It', a dynamic new single that blends pop and hip-hop influences. Sung by the fresh and talented 17-year-old Aria Mody, who is of Indian origin on her maternal side and American on her paternal side, the single is produced by multi-platinum Grammy-winning producer Derek DOA Allen, and promises to captivate listeners with its catchy beats and relatable lyrics.

'Talk About It' is a catchy pop and hip-hop song that hopes to resonate with teens, tweens, and anyone in between. The single tells the story of a shy individual grappling with expressing his feelings, encapsulated in the energetic lyrics. The track aims to inspire confidence and encourage listeners of all ages to embrace their emotions and voice their thoughts openly.

Interestingly, the young and upcoming singer Aria Mody boasts an impressive ability to play multiple instruments, including the piano, bass, guitar, and alto saxophone. She is also a songwriter and producera testament to her versatile musical abilities. At the tender age of six, she began composing her own melodies and lyrics, writing her first song, 'God Make My Life Come True.' More recently, she also collaborated with renowned choreographer Nia Hutchinson, who has worked with Usher, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Chris Brown, and Beyonce creating multiple music videos.

Known for his prolific work with top artists such as Lionel Richie, Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Kelly Rowland, Joe Thomas, and Keith Sweat, producer Derek DOA Allen, popularly known as DOA, brings his exceptional expertise to this project, creating a sound that resonates with a broad audience, both in India and abroad.

Reflecting on the experience of working on the single, the rising talent behind 'Talk About It', Aria Mody, shares her thoughts on the collaboration and the invaluable lessons learned during the process. She says, "Working with DOA sir was definitely an experience. I had the opportunity to intern and learn not only as an artist but also as a producer, songwriter, and musician about the entertainment industry and how to create songs that resonate with people." This opportunity allowed Aria to gain a comprehensive understanding of the music industry, from the intricacies of songwriting and production to the nuances of musical performance. Her time with DOA provided her with insights into crafting music that truly connects with audiences, an experience that has undoubtedly enriched her artistic journey.

In addition to the production pedigree, 'Talk About It' is expected to do exceptionally well, thanks in part to the singer's vocal skills, which have been honed under the expert guidance of Seth Riggs. Interestingly, Seth Riggs, the renowned vocal coach has trained legends such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, and practically every major singer in Hollywood. This training has enriched the artist's vocal range and performance techniques, making 'Talk About It' a standout release.

Sung by Aria Mody and produced by Derek DOA Allen & Bigs and Bangs, 'Talk About It', featuring lyrics penned by Aria and Elle Nikole, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Song Link:

https://youtu.be/DvBu96sKMQI

