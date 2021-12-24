Armilo, a D2C tech brand from Pune, launches a new collection of diverse gadgets

Armilo, a Pune based D2C tech brand, has launched a new collection of gadgets which are an excellent range of ingenious consumer tech products that are gaining popularity at a fast pace.

Armilo has launched the advanced bracelet charger. An eye-catching device coupled with convenience and expert functionality - the Armilo Bracelet Charger is a great companion for daily needs as well as travel requirements.

The bracelet charger is completely dustproof, waterproof, and spillproof. The premium-built quality keeps it durable from breaking or even chances of dropping. The ergonomic design is another major factor that makes it a perfect fit for the wrists, regardless of the size.

Armilo began its operations at the beginning of 2020. Their innovative in-house designing has gained them a good market share within a very short span of time. All of their electronic gadgets and accessories are highly compatible with all the major brands that dominate the consumer tech market like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, MI, etc.

Carrying and securing charging cables, whether it's for an iPhone or a Type C cable, is a complex and tedious task. Almost all consumers encounter such issues every other day. The brand-new range of consumer tech gadgets from the production house of Armilo caters to these issues and guarantees a permanent solution.

Armilo V3 Snag Safe Cable, Armilo Fusion Cable, and the Armilo Bracelet Charger are major show-stealers, which will provide a long-lasting solution for all charging cable requirements and problems.

Armilo V3 Snag Safe Cable is a state-of-the-art consumer tech gadget that is exclusively made for iPhone users. This premium product is made of bend-proof nylon braiding, making it a comparatively easier option to carry and store.

One of the unique features of the Armilo V3 Snag Safe Cable is that it automatically adjusts the flow of current to suit the device as it is compatible with all iPhones, iPads, and iPods. Its magnetic charging cable also comes with three cable heads and an inbuilt tip container to keep them safe.

The Armilo Fusion Cable is another interesting product from the house, which appears as one of the easiest cables to carry and store in the entire range. The self-winding feature of the Armilo Fusion Cable is undoubtedly the most highlighting feature, which ensures that the cable winds itself in a circular form, without creating any hassle for the user to solve.

These gadgets serve as essentials for travellers, especially car drivers. It also serves as a one-stop solution for all of the data transfer, plug-in, and charging needs without creating any kind of mess. These innovative and unique designs are spectacular and super compatible with a wide variety of devices.

Parth Gada, Founder of Armilo said, "Our vision behind launching Armilo was to address the lack of innovation in the charging and accessories industry in India. We had noticed a lack of convenience and multi-functionality in the gadgets available. Our motto has always been to be distinguishable and diverse compared to other consumer tech brands in India. We believe we have been able to showcase that motto through our designs. We are also eyeing to go global in the following year".

Armilo stands as a promising brand with a great amount of potential, and most importantly, a huge market to reach with its state-of-the-art consumer tech gadgets and accessories. By enhancing the operations to newer heights and maintaining the premium quality offered at a highly affordable price, the brand will appear as a trendsetter in the global D2C market.

To know more, visit -

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor