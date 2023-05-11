Aroleap: India's most advanced home gym system

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/HTDS): In today's fast-paced world, it can be challenging to maintain a regular exercise routine, especially if one has to factor in the time it takes to commute to the gym and no convenient options to set up a non-compromised home gym. Recognizing this issue, a group of four IIT Delhi alumni founded Aroleap in 2020 with a vision to democratize data-driven personal training for preventive healthcare.

Aroleap's flagship product, Aroleap X, is a wall-mounted smart home gym that uses motor-powered electromagnetic resistances to provide a data-driven workout experience to the user. The digital-weights technology is patent-protected, making Aroleap the only company in India that builds and sells products in the connected strength space. The product is similar to its US-based counterpart and unicorn Tonal and China-based Speediance.

The device is designed to provide users with a seamless workout experience in the comfort of their own home. The product takes up only 4ft x 2ft of wall space, making it a practical solution for those who do not have an entire room to devote to a traditional weight training setup.

With its cutting-edge technology, personalized training programs, and a commitment to making fitness data-driven and scientific, Aroleap is leading the digital revolution in the fitness space.

While the company has largely fulfilled B2C orders till date, it's in talks with popular real estate and hospitality sector players to enable a chic and futuristic fitness facility in their properties.

With an increasing awareness of fitness, strength training and data obsession, people are increasingly trying to understand and optimize their bodies, and this is where Aroleap comes in. By tracking the user's movements, Aroleap can accurately map their movement and strength-related data, which can be used to assess imbalances and hyper-personalize the user's experience based on their goals, strengths, and weaknesses.

Aman, the co-founder of Aroleap, shared their vision of building a future where fitness is simple. Whatever the user's goal is, whether it is training for a sport or taking care of their health, Aroleap's purpose is to make that simple. "Any fitness journey comprises three things - what exercise routine to follow to achieve a certain goal, doing exercises correctly, and following your routine with consistency. As trivial as that might sound, putting it into practice for long enough is very difficult. Our purpose is to build products that simplify this journey by using fitness coaching expertise to design goal-based workout programs and building technology to personalize those programs for every individual and deliver them at scale," he said.

The company's product is available on both its own website, and Amazon, and will soon be launched on various popular online marketplaces and into various offline brick and mortar stores through Aroleap's channel partners. While the company is based out of Bangalore, it serves pan-India and has fulfilled orders in 12+ cities so far.

With most Indian players in this space relying exclusively on China-based manufacturing, the service support is poor, Aroleap seems to have done things differently by keeping the design, technology and manufacturing capabilities in-house. The company raised a seed round of funding in October 2021 from popular Indian institutional investors to develop a launchable product and launched about 6 months ago having served 150+ customers pan-India. Aroleap's impact on its users goes beyond just a workout routine. Some customers have found a renewed passion for fitness and are achieving their personal fitness goals with the help of the Aroleap X.

Aman shared stories of some of their superusers, "For one of our users, Aroleap is the key to mastering his upcoming ironman competition, he is a doctor by profession and has gotten significantly better with his performance across the 3 disciplines of a triathlon, by regular strength training on Aroleap X". Another female customer has found a solution to her discomfort with traditional gyms, and for many others, working out on their Aroleap X devices have become an integral part of their daily routine, with a session on the device being the only workout they need for the day.

