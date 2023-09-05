ART MUMBAI - Mumbai’s first of its kind Art Fair 16th to 19th November at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: India’s financial capital gears up to unveil its first art fair with Art Mumbai. Showcasing a vast and finely curated selection of modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, Art Mumbai will take place from November 16 to 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Members’ Enclosure. With a strong line-up of galleries, and participation by foundations and prominent art institutions, Art Mumbai will blend the old world charms of its iconic location with original and innovative art in its many forms.

With the presence of landmark galleries from Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata as well as eminent international galleries from USA and the Middle East, the Fair will present paintings as well as a special section for craft based art and antiquities from across the globe. While distinct styles and narratives will be on view, they will unite on a common platform of celebration of community: artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, new buyers, art professionals, enthusiasts and even those who could visit the fair for an immersive and uplifting art experience.

Art Mumbai has been envisioned and promoted by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Nakul Dev Chawla and Conor Macklin, along with a dynamic team comprising Rhea Kuruvilla, Teesta Bhandare and Sumanth Ram. Combining their collective experience across different facets of the art ecosystem, they have come together to present the first art fair in Mumbai.

“We are at a particularly interesting juncture in history, where South Asia as a whole has entered the global conversation on art and culture, which is rapidly gaining in importance. India’s burgeoning art scene is developing and is in the process of expanding its position on the international stage,” notes Minal Vazirani, Co-Founder, Art Mumbai.

Mumbai and Art

In addition to being a celebration of South Asian art, the first edition of Art Mumbai is also a special tribute to the city of Mumbai. Historically home to the creative industries of fashion and film, Mumbai also has a deep connect with art and has emerged as the epicentre of the art market in recent times. Over the last few years, the art landscape in the city has flourished with the expansion of gallery activities and exhibitions as well as public events that offer increasing access to art in the public domain.

As the city looks forward to this premier event, Art Mumbai promises to be a welcoming platform for art industry insiders, as well as art enthusiasts, young collectors, first time buyers, architects, interior designers and cultural tastemakers.

"With Mumbai at the centre of a cultural movement, we believe that there’s never been a better time nor place to launch a fair of this kind. To underscore this timing, it’s important to note the strong growth of the Indian art market in the last fiscal year,” explains Dinesh Vazirani, Co-Founder, Art Mumbai, when sharing how India’s contemporary art market saw its strongest turnover ever in 2022, according to a report by Indian Art Investor.

Art Mumbai: The Team

Dinesh Vazirani: Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, Art Mumbai

Dinesh Vazirani is the CEO of Saffronart, a leading international auction house specializing in Indian art that was established in 2000. He is also the co-founder of Art Mumbai. A Bachelor's of Fine Arts and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School, Dinesh is also on the board of several companies and a frequent speaker at different events. He is actively engaged in the Young Presidents' Organization.

Minal Vazirani: Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, Art Mumbai

President & Co-founder of Saffronart, Minal Vazirani has been instrumental in developing the online auction technology and establishing the company's presence in Mumbai, New York and London. Her strategic planning has driven the company's foray into new businesses, including jewellery, textiles and other collectibles. Minal is also a co-founder of the Saffronart Foundation, which uses art to raise awareness about key social issues, support community outreach, and contribute to the development of South Asian visual art. She chairs the India Committee for Women to Watch, 2024, an exhibition developed by the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA), Washington, D.C. She is on the acquisitions committee at the Tate Modern, UK and on the advisory board for the Mumbai Urban Art Festival. Minal is an MBA from INSEAD, France, and B.S. in Chemical Engineering with an additional focus on Art History and Indian History from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Nakul Dev Chawla: Chawla Art Gallery, New Delhi and Co-founder Art Mumbai

Nakul Dev Chawla is the director of Chawla Art Gallery. As a third generation gallerist, Nakul has grown up around the dynamic landscape of South Asian art, which gives him a unique insight into the market. The gallery continues to be a pioneer in promoting and securing South Asian culture, with its primary focus being modern Indian artists.

Conor Macklin: Grosvenor Gallery, London and Co-founder Art Mumbai

Run by Conor Macklin and Charles Moore, Grosvenor Gallery has continually exhibited modern and contemporary South Asian art, predominantly the works of mid-20th century Indian modernists such as the Bombay Progressives, as well as Chughtai, Gulgee and Sadequain from Pakistan.

Rhea Kuruvilla: Head of VIP Relations, Art Mumbai

After studying the business of luxury in Milan, Rhea Kuruvilla began her career in London, working on publishing giant Condé Nast’s global corporate strategy team. Her passion for art and design encouraged her to pivot, and she joined Saffronart, where she was responsible for developing a turnaround marketing strategy for the company. Rhea's experience, coupled with her deep love for the arts, gives her a unique skill set which is part strategic, part creative.

Teesta Bhandare : Associate Director, Exhibitor Relations, Art Mumbai

Teesta Bhandare is the founder of Art Garde, a blockchain-based fine arts registry and marketplace; along with establishing and directing Young Collectors’ Weekend—a pan India initiative to promote contemporary art among a newer demographic of collectors. Teesta continues to encourage endeavours that democratise access to art through workshops, walkthroughs etc; and she provides a unique vantage point with her experience as a corporate lawyer in London and New Delhi.

Sumanth Ram: Productions Manager, Art Mumbai

Sumanth runs a multi-passionate design practice under The Sumanth Collective and is the director of MARP India and UK. His exposure to Laki Senanayake at a young age drew him to the world of art. Subsequently he worked as a production manager at Earth Celebrations, Tamil Nadu. He is also an actor and passionate about theatre, music and dance.

