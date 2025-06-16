Arun Srinivas appointed as Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India

New Delhi, June 16 Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for its India operations.

This comes after Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role of leading both India and Southeast Asia.

“We are appointing Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for Meta in India. This follows the recent announcement of Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role of leading both India and South East Asia,” the tech giant said in a statement.

As part of his new and expanded role, Srinivas will focus on bringing the organisation’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India.

The tech giant said he will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market.

He will transition to his new role from July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan, said the company.

“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market,” said Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta.

Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country.

"He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India,” Devanathan added.

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

He currently serves as the Director and Head of Ads Business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.

