Ashneer Grover launches fantasy cricket platform ahead of IPL 2023

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn on Thursday launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week. Grover announced this development on Twitter on March 23.

CrickPe allows players above 18 years of age to create a virtual team of cricket players and enter paid contests to earn cash prizes based on their performance in real-life games. People can also create private groups to play with a limited group of friends as well as participate in contests to win rewards.CrickPe will levy a 10 percent platform fee of the total funds received for any public or private contest. The platform will also offer free contests for people to practice and hone their skills. CrickPe is targeting the upcoming IPL tournament for its launch and is currently allowing users to enter into contests for IPL matches that are starting from March 31, 2023.