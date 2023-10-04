Asia Today Research and Media Honors at Pride of Nation Award 2023 - Southern India

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4: Asia Today Research & Media, hosted a "Pride of Nation Award 2023 - Southern India" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

This prestigious event aimed to honor the highest levels of achievement within the worldwide Indian community, celebrating outstanding success across diverse sectors. The awards were presented to individuals excelling in Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as:-

* Padma Shri Dr. M. Vijay Gupta - Outstanding Achievement in Science & Engineering

* Padma Shri Dr. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti - Outstanding Achievement in Medicine

* Sayaji Shinde - Outstanding Achievement in Film Industry

* Rasu Tools Limited - Best Manufacturer of High Tech Engineering Items in Telangana

* I-form Aluminium & Design LLP - Best Aluminium Formwork Design and Supply Company of The Year

* Joy University - Best Emerging University In Southern India

* Raja Rajeshwari Multi Speciality Hospital - Most Promising Multi-speciality Hospital of The Year-Telangana

* Pushpa Valli - Most Promising Personality In Research and Development in Education

* Dr. Shruti Sharma (Brindavan Group of Institution) - Most Admired CEO of The Year

* Dr. Himabindu Mamidala - Best Emerging Dermatologist in Hyderabad

* Dr. Rajesh Vunnamatla - Best Surgical Gastroenterologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon in Telangana

* Saraswati Ashok Bhandari - Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year -Karnataka

* Dr Uday Goutam Nookathota - Best Neurosurgeon in Telangana

* Amrutha Heart Hospital - Best Super Speciality Hospital-Cardiology in Andhra Pradesh

* Nikhila Constructions and Developers Pvt. Ltd. - Best Constructions Company in Hyderabad- Telangana

* I V Ramana (Apollo Hospitals Kakinada) - Most Promising Unit CEO of The Year

* Apollo Hospitals Kakinada - Most Promising Private Hospital in Kakinada- Andhra Pradesh

* Dr. Karuna Kumar K - Most Trusted Hematologist of The Year- Telangana

* Vstaar Plus Life Style Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Wellness Brand of The Year

* Japps Infra - Best Construction and Interior Design Company in Andhra Pradesh

* Ketan Woven Sacks Industry - Best PP Woven Fabric Manufacturer in Telangana

* Harsh Industries - Leading Manufacturer of Non-Woven Carpet in Southern India

* Dhruthi Healthcare - Most Affordable Multispeciality Hospital in Andhra Pradesh

* Rupavahini Selvaraj - Inspiring Technology Leader of The Year

* Deepa Hospital - Best Emerging Multi Speciality Hospital in Chennai- Tamil Nadu

* Sasi Institute of Technology & Engineering - Best Performing Engineering College of The Year Southern India

* Dr. George Thayil - Most Promising Cardiologist of The Year- Kerala

* Krishna Pradeep's 21st Century IAS - Most Promising Coaching Institute For Civil Service Examination In Hyderabad (Telangana)

* International School of Technology and Sciences For Women - Most Promising Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh

* Dr. R. Brahmananda Reddy - Most Promising Hair Transplant Surgeon in Hyderabad

* Dr. Sugnana Jyothi - Best Emerging Cosmetologist in Hyderabad- Telangana

* Dr. Krishna Vijaykumar Patil - Best Nephrologist In Hyderabad- Telangana

* G Narayanamma Institute of Technology And Science (for Women) - Best Engineering College For Women Of The Year- Telangana

* Padmasri Townships Private Limited - Best Real Estate Developer In Hyderabad- Telangana

* Dr. Mujahid Jameel - Best Sexologist In Karnataka

* Dispoline India Pvt. Ltd. - Best Manufacturer of Single Use Medical Device of The Year

* Qis Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy - Most Promising Engineering College For Innovation In Andhra Pradesh

* Suham Speciality Hospital - Best Multi Speciality Hospital For Wellness And Healthcare In Madurai-t Tamil Nadu

* Dr. Sudhir's Scan Center & Varicose Vein Clinic - Best Scan Center And Varicose Vein Clinic In Telangana-2023

* Dr. Madhavi's Advanced Skin Hair And Laser Clinic - Best Skin, Hair And Aesthetic Clinic In Telangana-2023

* Dr. Gangadhar Vajrala - Best Emerging Consultant Radiation Oncology In Hyderabad- Telangana

* Karnataka Classic Education Pvt. Ltd. - Best Coaching Institute For Competitive Exams In North Karnataka

* Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Center - Best Pediatric Cardiac Center In Andhra Pradesh

* Karunya Deemed University - Best Deemed University In Tamil Nadu

Nelson Business School - Best Business School In Hyderabad- Telangana

* A-one Tea Company - Most Popular Tea Retailer In Hyderabad- Telangana

* Dr. Paripati Sharat Kumar - Best Joint Replacement and Sports Surgeon of the year-Telangana

* Dr. Manoj Kumar Gudluru - Most Trusted Ortho Robotic Surgeon in Hyderabad- Telangana

* Dr. N. Sanjeev Kumar - Healthcare Professional-gastroenterology in Andhra Pradesh

* Why Not - Electronic And Home Appliance Retail Chain of the year

* Dr. S. A. Anand - India's Best Life Transforming Business Coach & Strategist

* Dr. Pallem Peddeswara Rao - Best Single Speciality Hospital-cardiology of the year-Andhra Pradesh

* Dr. Baby Joseph - Best College Principal of the year-Kerala

While addressing, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry congratulated the awardees and achievers. She said, "These awards not only motivate the recipients but also inspire others to excel in their respective domains."

The "Pride of Nation Award - Southern India" event not only acknowledged the achievements of these outstanding professionals but also highlighted their dedication to making a positive impact on society. Through this celebration of excellence, Asia Today Research & Media continues to encourage and motivate individuals to reach greater heights in their pursuits.

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Research & Media, expressed that the Pride of Nation Awards were conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind. The Pride of Nation Awards is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honor Indian accomplishments across various domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in fields such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

