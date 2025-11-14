Asian Granito India Ltd Net Profit rise 12-fold to Rs. 15.6 crore in Q2FY26; Net Sales went up 8.2% to Rs. 406.9 crore

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 14: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country, has turned around its business operation and reported improved operational and financial performance during Q2 and H1 of FY 2025-26, ended September 30, 2025.

Business Highlights:-

* Exports for Q2FY26 at Rs. 64 crores, decrease 17% Y-o-Y; Exports for H1FY26 at Rs. 127 crores

* The composite scheme of arrangement for Asian Granito India Ltd, involving the demerger of the tile manufacturing business, has become effective on 1st July 2025

Embarked on a journey of an enhanced strategic integration programme (ESIP) to achieve a long-term vision of achieving a total revenue of Rs. 6,000 Crore

For H1 FY26, the Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 23.2 crore, as against a net loss of Rs. 1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net Sales for the H1FY26 rise 8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 795.2 crore as compared to Net sales of Rs. 736.2 crore in H1FY25. EBITDA for H1 FY26 was reported at Rs. 61.5 crore (EBITDA margin 7.7%), 102% Y-o-Y rise as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 30.5 crore (EBITDA margin 4.1%) in H1FY25.

Consolidated Highlights: - Q2FY26 Results

* Consolidated Net Sales stood at ₹ nine crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹376.1 crore in Q2FY25, reflecting healthy YoY growth.

* EBITDA increased to ₹ seven crore with an EBITDA margin of 9.0%, up by 508 bps YoY, as against ₹14.8 crore (3.9% margin) in the corresponding quarter last year.

* Consolidated Net Profit surged to ₹ six crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹1.2 crore in Q2FY25, marking a strong turnaround in profitability.

* Exports for Q2FY26 stood at ₹64 crore, reflecting a 17% YoY decline compared to ₹77 crore in Q2FY25.

In H1 FY26, on a consolidated basis, the Company reported a net profit of Rs. 23.2 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 61.5 crore, and net sales of Rs. 795.1 crore.

Financial Highlights (Standalone Redrafted Numbers after Scheme)

Standalone Highlights: - Q2FY26 Results

* Standalone Net Sales stood at ₹ four crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹292.9 crore in Q2FY25.

* EBITDA increased to ₹ five crore with an EBITDA margin of 3.9%, up by 426 bps YoY, as against ₹-1.2 crore (-0.4% margin) in the corresponding quarter last year.

* Consolidated Net Profit surged to ₹ eight crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹-1.2 crore in Q2FY25, marking a strong turnaround in profitability.

* In H1 FY26, the Company reported a net profit of Rs. 13.0 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 18.4 crore, and net sales of Rs. 532.1 crore.

The composite scheme of arrangement for Asian Granito India Ltd, involving the demerger of the tile manufacturing business, has become effective as of July 1 2025, following approval by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench.

Under the scheme:-

* Shareholders of Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd to get 73 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Asian Granito India Ltd for every 40 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd.

* Shareholders of Ivanta Ceramics Industries Pvt Ltd to get 479 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Asian Granito India Ltd for every 12 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Ivanta Ceramics Industries Pvt Ltd.

* Shareholders of Crystal Ceramic Industries Ltd to get 695 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Asian Granito India Ltd for every 426 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Crystal Ceramic Industries Ltd.

Financial Highlights (Consolidated Redrafted Numbers after Scheme)

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We are delighted that the composite scheme of arrangement approved by the NCLT has now become effective a significant milestone for the Company. Our Q2 FY26 performance reflects our strength driven by operational discipline and a clear focus on sustainable growth. With the expansion of our retail and global footprint, the launch of powerful brand campaigns, we aim to become a truly global brand and achieve the revenue target of Rs. 6,000 crore over the next 4-6 years."

The Company has strategically enhanced its brand presence by appointing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of its "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. Additionally, AGL's Bonzer7 brand has onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its "Kya Baat Hain" campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL's commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

In a short span of two & half decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has over 277 exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company-owned display centres, and an extensive marketing and distribution network across India, with over 18,000 touchpoints, including distributors, dealers, and sub-dealers. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

About AGL

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, and quality consciousness. The Company has created a strong brand identity, well recognised globally, and a loyal customer following across various segments. Today, it is the 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India, with a field force of more than 700.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and over 277 exclusive franchisee showrooms, as well as 13 company-owned display centres across India. Furthermore, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network across India, with over 18,000 touchpoints, including distributors, dealers, and sub-dealers. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company aims to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products to the market, thereby keeping pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on the NSE and BSE, and reported a consolidated turnover of INR 11,11,628 crore for FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

