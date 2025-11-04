Asian Travel Expo 2025 Welcomes Gulf Air Holidays as Co-Sponsor

PNN

Manama [Bahrain], November 4: The Asian Travel Expo 2025 proudly announces Gulf Air Holidays as a Co-Sponsor for the much-awaited international travel and tourism showcase taking place on 8th, 9th, and 10th December 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

This collaboration marks a significant step in uniting leading players in the global travel and tourism industry, reinforcing Bahrain's growing reputation as a world-class destination for business, leisure, and cultural tourism.

Gulf Air Holidays, the leisure arm of Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air, has earned a stellar reputation for creating unique, customized travel experiences across the globe. By partnering with the Asian Travel Expo 2025, the brand aims to further enhance its regional and international presence while supporting Bahrain's vision of becoming a central hub for travel and tourism innovation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, said:

"Gulf Air Holidays joining us as Co-Sponsor is a testament to the growing recognition of the Asian Travel Expo as a global platform for travel innovation and partnership. Their participation reinforces our mission to create opportunities for cross-border tourism, investment, and cultural exchange. We look forward to a successful and impactful association that benefits all stakeholders."

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is set to welcome participants from over 25 countries, including tourism boards, destination management companies, airlines, hotel chains, and industry professionals. The event promises to be a hub of networking, business exchange, and destination showcasing bridging continents through travel and trade.

Trade visitors and buyers are encouraged to visit Gulf Air Holidays at Booth No. C2 to explore exclusive offers, holiday experiences, and strategic partnership opportunities throughout the Expo.

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 and the prestigious Asian Travel Awards 2025 are organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce and managed by Show Buddy Global W.L.L. These landmark events aim to celebrate excellence, innovation, and collaboration in the global travel and tourism industry.

For more details, visit https://asiantravelexpo.com/

