Atrangii TV to Be the First Hindi GEC to Air Korean, Turkish and Russian Content

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Atrangii TV, helmed by the media baron Vibhu Agarwal, has been entertaining the audiences with its clutter-breaking content since its launch last year in May 2022. It recently completed its first anniversary and is now set to revamp its proposition and content offering. From 17th July, Atrangii TV will be the first ever Hindi GEC to air international language content dubbed in Hindi, with English subtitles for the audiences across the length and breadth of the country.

Atrangii will now have a ‘Firangii’ flavour to it wherein television viewing audiences can watch quality content from the highly acclaimed Korean, Turkish, Russian and other international family Drama series dubbed in hindi. The channel will have an eclectic library of various acclaimed international shows and will cater to 15+ female and male audiences. There has been an increased demand for Korean and Turkish shows by the Indian audiences but most of it is consumed on OTT. On the other hand, India still has television viewing households, who do not have access to high-speed internet. To fulfil this gap, Atrangii TV has brought to homes, gripping stories from around the world in their original form with Hindi dub and English subtitles.

Vibhu Agarwal on the announcement said, “We are extremely excited to add quality international dramas to Atrangii TV. There have been researches and data from our OTT app that shows that Korean and Turkish drama series are loved by the Indian audiences and have found a loyal audience base in the country. Its increase in demand, led us to revaluate the content strategy for our GEC. It has been our constant endeavour to provide quality content for Hindi speaking and understanding audiences across the country. There exists a gap in content consumption between Tier 1 and television viewing households with limited high-speed data in tier 2, 3 and tier 4 parts of the country. We wanted to bridge this gap and get the same quality content on OTT to the television sets of people across the country for family viewing. Atrangii will now air Korean, Turkish, Russian and other acclaimed international language series from all around the globe, dubbed in Hindi for its loyal audiences. We roll out with four hours of original programming. This will be the first time ever a Hindi general entertainment channel will offer this unique experience to its consumers. We will further bolster this content offering with other acclaimed international language content gradually.”

Atrangii TV will be running drama series which are entertaining, thought provoking, gripping with great visual storytelling and performances by renowned actors from the world. It’s all new programming will include Korean, Turkish, Russian content which will be followed by other International language content. From the Korean content, they have an eclectic line-up of drama shows such as My Strange Hero, Love Temperature, My Lovely Girl, Divorce Lawyer in Love, Doctors, Birth of a Beauty, The Secret House and The Second Husband. From the Turkish series which are globally renowned for their romantic and family drama, Atrangii TV has currently chosen Aziz, The Last Summer and Broken Destiny for its revamped content library.

Atrangii TV is a Hindi GEC and is available on Tata Sky, Airtel, d2h and Sun Direct and other local cable operators.

