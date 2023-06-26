Aureleo Interior plans to expand, redefining interior design nationwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 26: Aureleo Interior, a prominent player in the field of residential interior design, aspires to expand its business nationwide, providing exceptional home interior design services to clients across India. The company has been garnering attention for its unique approach that seamlessly integrates the principles of Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, into its designs. With a vision to create harmonious living spaces that promote positive energy flow and well-being, Aureleo Interior has captured the hearts of homeowners seeking an exceptional blend of aesthetics and functionality. Its mission is to deliver innovative and personalized design solutions to homes all over the country.

Founders and architects Mamta Choudhary and Shubham Bankar have brought a fresh perspective to the interior design industry by infusing the wisdom of Vastu Shastra into their contemporary design instincts. The principles of Vastu Shastra emphasize the balance and harmony between natural forces and the built environment, aiming to create spaces that resonate with positive vibrations. "Vastu Shastra is more than just a set of rules; it's a way of life," says Mamta Choudhary. "By understanding the ancient wisdom of Vastu Shastra and combining it with contemporary design principles, we create spaces that nurture the mind, body, and soul of the occupants," she further explains. Shubham's deep enthusiasm for design fuels his desire to create unique spaces, constantly pushing boundaries and experimenting with new ideas.

Aureleo Interior's team consists of experienced interior designers, project managers, skilled craftsmen, and dedicated support staff who collaborate seamlessly to ensure the precise and detailed execution of every project. They meticulously consider the orientation, spatial arrangement, and elemental balance to create spaces that promote smooth energy circulation. They understand that each client is unique and strive to create personalized designs that reflect the individuality and preferences of the homeowners. By carefully considering the specific requirements and aspirations of their clients, Aureleo Interior ensures that every design is tailor-made to enhance the occupants' quality of life.

With a rich legacy in the realm of home interiors, both the founders, being the second-generation duo, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their craft. Having successfully completed over 700 projects and driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aureleo Interior thrives in its mission to create extraordinary living spaces. The company's eye for aesthetics is clearly visible on its Instagram. By combining expertise, creativity, and a passion for design, Aureleo Interior aims to transform houses into stunning, functional, and inspiring living spaces, leaving a lasting impact on the way people experience their homes nationwide.

