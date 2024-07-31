Author Dr Vaidehi Taman Receives Bharat Vibhuti Samman from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 31 : His Excellency, the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, recognized the outstanding contributions of renowned social worker and founder of the Ved Shastra and Research Foundation, Dr. Vaidehi Taman. Impressed by her remarkable work and her published book, Governor Khan honored Dr. Taman with the “Bharat Vibhuti Samman” during a special ceremony where she was a distinguished guest.

Program coordinator Dr. Yatindra Kataria commended Dr. Taman’s contributions, highlighting her impressive achievements and exemplary personality. The ceremony also saw Governor Khan honor scholars and educators from various regions across India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, bestowing upon them the Bharat Vibhuti title.

Additionally, Dr. Shalini Singh, Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office, and renowned architect Kapil Tyagi were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Special recognition was given to Acharya Sumedha, Dr. Yatindra Kataria, and Dr. Vaidehi Taman.

The event featured a grand cultural program presented by the Brahmacharinis of Kanya Gurukul Chotipura, who captivated the audience with their performance and recitation of Vedic hymns. Program organizer Amita Arya received blessings for her efforts in coordinating the event.

