Automation Anywhere launches Bot Games Season 2 to prepare CIOs and their teams for the Future of Work

, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for , the industry's only virtual event for developers of all experience backgrounds worldwide.

is a global, month-long, free, online event that provides hands-on, how-to labs for thousands of - from citizen to expert developers - and the opportunity to develop innovative and resourceful automation skills as organizations scale their automation journey.

Upskilling and reskilling to prepare the workforce for the future are paramount to IT leaders today particularly as process automation has skyrocketed. The newest season of Bot Games is one of the company's largest commitments to its 1+ million and brings with it a new set of . These consist of scored and timed challenges designed to be solved with a bot. Also new is simultaneous, real-time performance feedback and inspirational content from a global ecosystem of Automation Anywhere and members.

"CIOs and IT leaders that embrace the power of automation are wanting to upskill their RPA developers," said Kristen Engelhardt, senior vice president of Community & Learning at Automation Anywhere. "No other automation provider or RPA vendor runs a free, global upskilling event like Bot Games, with weekly RPA challenges and community-powered engagement. Upskilling and reskilling people with diverse backgrounds helps IT leaders and their teams accelerate business impact in the growing automation economy."

Bot Games Season 2 runs through April 29 with new challenges released each week and prizes for participants. Week 5 of Bot Games is with events focused on highlighting community developed solutions from developer perspectives, in addition to live-streamed developer events.

All Bot Games challenges can be completed on or Automation Anywhere's free-to-use .

To register for Bot Games Season 2, visit:

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website:

Check out our monthly webinar series:

Follow us on Twitter:

Explore with us on Instagram:

Connect with us on LinkedIn:

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation.

The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor