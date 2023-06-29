Avani Exhibition 2023 showcases architectural brilliance at Kerala Lalithakala Academy

PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], June 29: Avani Institute of Design, a renowned architecture and design institute, delighted the general public with its captivating traveling exhibition, "Avani Exhibition 2023," held at Kerala Lalithakala Academy, Vailoppilly Sanskriti Bhavan, from June 23 to 25. This three-day extravaganza immersed visitors in the world of architectural wonders created by the talented students and esteemed faculty of Avani Institute of Design. The exhibition intends to engage in a discourse on critical spatial practice and pedagogy through diverse experiments undertaken at undergraduate B.Arch level. The grand inauguration took place on June 23rd at 5 p.m., graced by the presence of the esteemed Padma Vibhushan winner, Adoor Gopalakrishnan. His presence added prestige to the event, making it a truly momentous occasion.

Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal of Avani Institute of Design, expressed his enthusiasm about the exhibition, stating, "We are thrilled to present the 'Avani Exhibition 2023,' which showcases the remarkable talent and creativity of our first-year studio students. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to witness the diverse projects and experimental approaches undertaken by our students, reflecting their journey of exploration and discovery. Through collaborative efforts and interdisciplinary education, we have instilled in them the values of teamwork and collective growth. We are proud to showcase their achievements and inspire others to delve into the fascinating world of architecture."

Throughout the exhibition, visitors were treated to a series of engaging lectures by eminent architects such as Ar. Biju Kuriakos, Ar. Tony Joseph, Ar. Rajashree Raj Mohan, Ar. Simi Sreedharan, and Head of the Department Architect Dr. Soumini Raja. These informative sessions provided valuable insights into the architectural realm, further enriching the visitors' understanding of the subject. The exhibition showcased a diverse range of artistic expressions, including breathtaking architecture paintings, collaborative learning projects by both teachers and students, intricate creative models, enlightening research publications, and engaging social interactions. The meticulous craftsmanship and innovative ideas displayed at the exhibition left a lasting impression on all who attended.

To enhance the visitor experience, the exhibition featured special attractions, including an enthralling origami workshop conducted by renowned artist Anto George and awe-inspiring clay sculptures crafted by the renowned architect Anjali Sujat. These interactive activities added an element of joy and creativity to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. An integral part of the exhibition was the open forum, where architecture enthusiasts and knowledge seekers had the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and interact with industry experts. This interactive platform fostered a spirit of curiosity, collaboration, and learning, creating a conducive environment for the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

After the successful exhibition in Kerala, "Avani Exhibition 2023" will continue its journey to captivate audiences in the cities of Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. The exhibition will further extend its reach to the cities of Kochi, Coimbatore, and Bangalore, bringing the marvels of architecture to a wider audience.

Avani Institute of Design takes pride in organizing exhibitions that showcase the exceptional talents nurtured within its halls. "Avani Exhibition 2023" is a testament to the institute's commitment to providing a platform for students to explore, innovate, and express their creativity in the field of architecture. Through such initiatives, Avani Institute of Design continues to shape the future of architectural excellence.

Avani Institute of Design is a distinguished architecture and design institute renowned for its innovative teaching methodologies and exceptional faculty. With a focus on holistic learning and exploration, Avani Institute of Design nurtures the creativity and problem-solving skills of its students, shaping them into highly skilled professionals in the field of architecture.

