Avantika University, Ujjain celebrates its 8th Foundation Day

SMPL

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20: Avantika University marked a day of immense pride as it celebrated its 8th Foundation Day on 11th September 2024, a momentous occasion commemorating seven remarkable years of its inception. Standing tall and bright, the day was a tribute to every student, faculty member, and staff, to honor their efforts and contributions that have shaped Avantika into the epitome of quality education it is today.

The celebrations commenced with the inauguration of Ujjain's first workplace creche, for the children of the faculties and staff, reflecting Avantika University's commitment to employee welfare and the happiness of its cherished family. This was followed by the presentation of a nostalgic video, taking everyone down memory lane, from 2017 to 2024, highlighting the challenges and triumphs that have defined Avantika's rise to prominence. Following this emotional reflection, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Rane delivered the inaugural address, graced by the presence of Ashok Panwalker, former Director of Philips India, Dr. Akhilesh Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University, Ujjain, Shripad ji Kulkarni, Project Director, and Dr. Sanjay Dhande, the esteemed Chancellor of Avantika University.

In his address, Dr. Rane spoke about the significance of the number seven, deeply rooted in Indian mythology and history, symbolizing auspiciousness and growth. What began with just 150 students has now 1500+ students and 300+ staff from over 24 states. Dr. Rane also highlighted Avantika's record placement figures, numerous research publications, IPRs, and the achievement of 20+ prestigious national and international awards and accolades.

The Honorable Chancellor, Dr. Sanjay Dhande, in his felicitation speech, reflected on the seven years of pride and progress, emphasizing the importance of curiosity-driven learning. Further, stressing the importance of asking questions that form an integral part of learning, necessary to fulfil curiosity and develop a keen sense of observation and experimentation. He asked everyone to learn a skill, that is how to learn a new skill. The Chief Guest and Guest of Honor later shared insightful real-life experiences.

The felicitation address was followed by the introduction of Avantika University's Annual Report and the visionary 3-year Strategic Plan. The stalwarts of Avantika, its dedicated faculty and staff, were honored with prestigious awards, recognizing milestones in research excellence and their exceptional contributions to the university.

The grand celebration concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Registrar, Dr. Manesh Patil, closing the day on a note of gratitude and anticipation for the future.

