Avataar Ventures-backed, Heal Software raises Non-dilutive Capital by trading subscriptions on Recur Club

Heal Software Inc, an autonomous IT operations platform for self-healing enterprises, raises non-dilutive growth capital by trading subscriptions on Recur Club.

HEAL Software Inc is a global leader in the AIOps market with a strong presence in India, South East Asia and the US. It is AIOps solutions powered by patented AI/ML algorithms help enterprises run without a hitch and prevent IT incidents even before they happen. Unlike AI-driven monitoring tools that send alerts only after an incident occurs, HEAL can recognize "signals" that are leading indicators of future incidents and remediate them autonomously.

HEAL's customers have achieved an average 60 per cent reduction in false-positive alerts, a 60 per cent reduction in developer time spent on solving problems and a 75 per cent decrease in incidents. It recently raised a second round of funding by Avataar Ventures, a growth-stage fund - partnering actively with tech-led B2B & SaaS startups.

George T, CEO at Heal Software, said, "HEAL's unparalleled expertise in the Indian market and strong value proposition is what's driving our growth. The fact that 7 out of 10 top banking institutions trust us with their monitoring and AIOps needs is a testament of the value HEAL brings to our customers on their digital transformation journey. At HEAL our mission is to create a world where there are no outages. We do this by building and positioning our AIOps solution to address the needs of ITOps teams of all sizes.

We have noticed that there is a huge vacuum created by existing monitoring solutions in the overseas market because of unfair pricing models and lack of innovation and agility in the space. To capitalize on this we are ramping up our internal operations to take full advantage."

Eklavya Gupta, Co-founder at Recur Club said, "Raising alternative capital is a great value proposition for both SaaS companies and equity investors to enhance the valuation of their existing shareholdings. Recur Club's AI/ML-backed underwriting was extremely fast and the entire process was completed within 1 week."

Recur Club facilitates companies to sell their recurring revenue streams as a tradeable asset class. Their trading platform connects companies directly with institutional investors to trade their subscriptions for upfront capital. Recur Club partners with companies by unlocking fast, flexible, transparent, and non-dilutive capital at every stage of their journey and provides an ecosystem to amplify their growth.

Abhinav Sherwal, Co-founder, Recur Club further added, "As founders ourselves we deeply understand the amount of time, effort and paperwork it takes to raise capital through equity or traditional debt. At Recur Club we obsess about helping the entire spectrum of companies from seed/bootstrapped stage to even larger venture-backed companies seeking growth capital (like Heal) by opening up an altogether new way to finance their growth without dilution."

Heal Software is looking at Recur Club as a long-term growth partner for their capital requirements.

