Avi's Debut Music Video 'Sun Meri Jaan', Ft Miss India Universe 2023 Shweta is Trending on Instagram Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: The music industry is set to welcome a fresh and dynamic talent as singer Avi Shahani makes his debut with a mesmerizing R&B music video, 'Sun Meri Jaan,' featuring the stunning and talented Miss India Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda. The recently launched trending song on Instagram has already surpassed 3 million views on YouTube and garnered traction on Instagram with close to 2,000 reels created by followers in just three days.

Music Video Link- www.youtube.com/watch?v=svXTbJkE5Xo

Avi's music is known for its catchy beats, romance, and heartbreak songs with a contemporary production, appealing to a wide audience and contributing to the fusion of traditional and modern musical elements. Shweta, a celebrated figure in the industry, brings her charisma and grace to the screen, adding visual splendor that complements Avi's music style.

Sun Meri Jaan' captures the nostalgic essence of Bollywood's 90s music while incorporating a modern hip-hop feel. Avi's vision blends love and romance with iconic beats, crafting a mesmerizing fusion of modern visuals and timeless melodies. This music video transports listeners to the golden age of Bollywood, evoking both nostalgia and contemporary appeal.

"I'm incredibly excited to share my debut music video with the world," said Avi. "Debuting as a singer in this industry, which has given a platform to many renowned artists worldwide, is a dream come true. Working with Shweta has been an amazing experience, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we've created together. I hope this music video receives lots of love from fans and resonates with listeners just as much as it does with me."

Shweta Sharda said, "The shoot for Sun Meri Jaan was really fun. Avi is a talented artist and has a great fun-loving personality. The track is so catchy that I remember listening to it and enjoying it right away. I'm sure people will see the great fun in the video that we had behind the scenes."

The music video will be available on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, and Wynk. Fans are encouraged to follow Avi on social media for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Instagram and Spotify accounts.

