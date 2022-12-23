Azista Store’s Newest Range of Super Foods, Supplements & Personal Care Products to Make You Feel Your Best

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23: Telangana-based online shopping hotspot Azista Store announces the extension of its venture Azista brand of Products to its existing line of products. It aims to empower people globally by providing quality food supplements and holistic self-care care products under one roof alongside its popular range of products in healthcare, food & beverage, sexual wellness, and pet care products.

With the increasing number of people venturing into the arena of health and wellness, many new brands and entrepreneurs are emerging with new products daily. These new-generation products not only aim to revamp the health and wellness industry but also provide buyers with the best possible health benefits. One such brand is Azista Store which has caused a ripple effect as it worked to make positive health the outcome of its customer’s life.

Azista store is an eCommerce D2C platform that caters to global health and wellness needs. The online brand provides a range of products across three verticals, i.e., Food, Health & Self-care, and Pet Care. From providing the best naturally procured range of health care products to the best pet care products, the online platform features a comprehensive range of products indeed. Its future women’s wellness brand bbold which is launching in December, was developed with the idea of launching a platform dedicated to holistic self-care products for women. Their products focus on easing life by providing simple solutions while creating value for our end users.

“We believe women are unstoppable and aim at empowering women; hence we constantly strive to create an innovative range of products specifically designed to help support women in their journey of embracing and choosing themselves”, shares the Founder of Azista Store.

Azista Store is a globally renowned eCommerce platform run by its parent company, Azista Industries Private Limited. The main objective of this online marketplace is to make health and wellness products accessible to everyone. The brand is passionate about helping people live healthier lives.

Over the years, Azista Store’s range of products has been successful in creating a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people. What makes the brand a trusted choice among thousands of customers is its dedication to innovation, complementing, reinventing, and creating value for its clients, helping them solve complex problems.

Azista started its journey in 2015. Back then, its focus was on agricultural commodities that would be helpful in support of RTE foods. It developed different products and systems for the marketing activities of agricultural products. It launched its dehydrated food products in May 2015.

The brand then developed Healthy Snacks, under the trademark of “Azista Taste Good Biscuits”, which are diabetic-friendly and manufactured with Karela and Calcium biscuits with White Raagi as the key ingredients. It also has a bestseller tea formulation product – Spice Sip, an immunity booster tea.

Shopping for women’s wellness products through the “bbold” range of products is certainly going to make healthy shopping more affordable and convenient for thousands of women across the globe.

