BabyChakra becomes first digital platform globally to build a Holistic Advisory Board comprising of Health, Early Education, Workplace Integration & Peer Inspiration for Millennial Parents

India's most trusted parenting platform BabyChakra launches a first-of-its-kind Advisory Board featuring top experts from different fields to benefit millennial parents with the appropriate healthcare, early education and work-life inspirations and insights to take better care of themselves and their children.

BabyChakra aims to build a holistic care ecosystem that helps parents navigate these challenges across health, wellness, nutrition, early childhood, developmental milestones, and parents going back to work.

BabyChakra has built a community of over 25 Million+ Mothers and over 10k+ Doctors & Specialists. With our Advisory Board, we're progressing to building a trusted panel of Top Healthcare Experts, Early Childhood Educators, Corporate Leaders who champion workplace inclusion and Influencer Parents who are top voices in their own spaces.

These experts include top Key Opinion Leaders in Healthcare: Dr. Duru Shah (Director - Gynaecworld, Founder & President PCOS Society, Author of bestselling book - Pregnancy & You, Dr. Anupam Sibal (Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group) Dr. Saurabh Dani (Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist) Corporate (DNI & HR Leaders): Rohit Chennamani (Co-founder - Darwinbox, Ex-Google, Mckinsey) Smriti Krishna Singh (Former Group CHRO, Flipkart & Author :"The past, present & future of work"), Ravishankar (former CHRO HCL Technologies), Early Childhood Educators: Fatema Agarkar (Founder the Agarkar Center of Excellent & Vice President of the Early Childhood Association) Swati Popat (Global Early Childhood Expert, President of Poddar Education Network & Founder of the Early Childhood Association), Lina Ashar (Founder - Kangaroo Kids & Billabong High International Schools, Co-founder - Korroboree - Online School; Parents who are Inspirational to millions of other parents: Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Entrepreneur), Zahra Jani (Social Media Creator), Harpreet Suri(MomBlogger & Influencer), and Shweta Mukherjee (Founder - SocialKnot, Content Creator), Varun Duggirala (Entrepreneur & Founder - The Glitch, Podcaster & Author) among others.

They will help us understand the challenges parents like them face and advise how BabyChakra can accommodate the needs of different parents to become a one-stop solution and ecosystem of care for all parenting needs.

Different experts will help to tackle other problems like pregnancy and early childhood; parents need help with tracking the milestones around development, breastfeeding, nutrition, growth, etc. This is where the inputs from Healthcare Experts will be most valued. As the child grows older, the parents need the support and advice of Early Childhood Educators in understanding the best practices they can adopt to ensure their child's cognitive, mental, and emotional milestones are met.

The Parents who Inspire will bring in the expertise to understand the challenges that parents in their workplace or communities are talking about and need help with. The Corporate Leaders constitute Top HR, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative Leaders that bring in the understanding of challenges that parents are facing at work. These challenges can look like moms joining back their jobs, how parents incorporate their parenthood with their jobs, and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Naiyya Saggi Co-Founder - Good Glamm Group Founder & CEO, BabyChakra said," As parents, we do not exist in silos. To be the best parents to our children, we need support, expertise & inspiration from experts, workplaces & peers in our journeys. BabyChakra is proud to be the first parenting platform globally to announce the launch of a multi-sectoral Advisory Board composed of top experts, corporates and parents. With the Advisory Board, we aim to build a complete care ecosystem that will help parents get support across any context that they need to navigate challenges in parenting. The Advisory Board is a by-invite cohort of top Key Opinion Leaders and Nationally Recognised experts in their categories and will function to help BabyChakra use its digital assets and reach to build digital solutions for Indian parents at different times in their lives and help BabyChakra accomplish its overarching long-term goal is to ensure every parent in India feels supported with its virtual care ecosystem."

Our Advisory Board experts were selected through an invite-only process that focused on individuals strongly aligned with our mission. Currently, Babychakra is available in 5 different languages and has a diverse set of tools like Pregnancy Tracker for Moms, Growth & Vaccination Trackers for Babies, Personalized Feed with Daily Tips & Posts, Live Chats with Specialists, and more to help parents navigate their parenting journey. With the help of our Advisory Board, our solutions can look like enabling relevant content pieces or facilitating specific Doctor Chats, Q&As, Back to Work Re-Skilling, Managing Work and Parenting Challenges or any other resources to support parents better.

BabyChakra is India's most trusted parenting platform. The platform has a community of 25 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. The Website and App provides expecting & new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities & personalized content. It also creates a unique care network through access to trusted doctors and experts. BabyChakra is co-creating baby products with Mom's and Doctors on its platform. In August 2021, BabyChakra was acquired by the leading DTC beauty brand MyGlamm.

In September 2021, MyGlamm, POPxo and BabyChakra consolidated under one umbrella company - The Good Glamm Group, South Asia's largest DTC beauty conglomerate that brings together innovative and fast-growing beauty personal care brands, powered by the Group's proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets. Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO BabyChakra is also the Co-Founder & President of the Beauty & Personal Care Unicorn Conglomerate, The Good Glamm Group.

Under the G3 umbrella are beauty and personal care brands - MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St. Botanica, Sirona and Organic Harvest, as well as content platforms - POPxo, Scoopwhoop and BabyChakra. Good Glamm Group has invested in the Good Creator Co. formed by the spinning off of its influencer companies - Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly.

