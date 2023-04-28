Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan: A hassle-free solution for quick funding needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (/NewsVoir): People take out loans for different reasons. It could be to manage medical bills, children's education, starting a business, buying a vehicle, or even taking annual family vacations. There are various loan options available to meet these different needs.

Gold loans are becoming popular for multiple reasons. They do not require a specific purpose and can serve different needs. They are known for being affordable, easy, and quick. With a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can easily obtain funds starting from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 2 crore, and the loan can be disbursed within just 15 minutes. Customers can apply online with minimal details such as their name, 10-digit mobile number, and OTP.

Here's a closer look at some of the key benefits offered by an instant gold loan from Bajaj Finance.

Low-interest rate

A big advantage of taking a gold loan is that the interest rates are typically lower than those of unsecured loans such as personal loans. This is because the borrower pledges their gold as collateral, which reduces the lender's risk and enables them to offer lower interest rates.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan interest rate starts from 9.50% per annum, making it a great choice for obtaining funds. By using the online gold loan calculator, borrowers can easily estimate their interest payments based on the weight of their gold jewellery or the loan amount.

Multiple repayment tenures and high LTV ratio

Bajaj Finance provides customers with a great deal of flexibility in loan repayment. They have the freedom to decide when and how to repay the loan. For instance, they can choose to pay the total interest amount at the beginning of the loan term and clear the remaining principal at the end. Alternatively, they can make interest payments on a monthly, bimonthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis.

Moreover, with a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can get a high loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 75% of the estimated weight of their gold.

No CIBIL Score check

Another main advantage of gold loans is that borrowers can secure them without requiring a good credit history or CIBIL Score. This is because the loan is backed by collateral in the form of gold jewellery, which provides the lender with a means of recovering the amount in case the borrower defaults. To be eligible for the loan, applicants only need to possess jewellery made of 22-karat gold.

Minimal documentation and quick processing

Loan applications can be burdensome due to the extensive documentation required, such as salary history, income proof, and tax records, among others, which may vary depending on the loan type. However, gold loans require only basic KYC details, which can be submitted much more quickly than the paperwork demanded by other loans.

The documentation process followed by Bajaj Finance is simple and involves KYC verification. Borrowers are only required to submit one of the following KYC documents - Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence. Unlike other loans, there is no need to present income proof documents.

Quick processing

Gold loans are processed quickly due to minimal documentation and no extensive eligibility checks. Any Indian citizen aged between 21 years and 70 years can obtain a gold loan without difficulty.

Bajaj Finance offers two convenient options to apply for a loan against gold. The first option involves visiting a nearby branch of Bajaj Finance and applying in person. Alternatively, borrowers can apply from the comfort of their own home by visiting the Bajaj Finance website and following a few easy steps.

Step 1: Navigate to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

Once the online application is submitted, a Bajaj Finance representative will help borrowers schedule an appointment at their preferred gold loan branch. With more than 800 branches located nationwide, Bajaj Finance provides fast and easy loan processing, ensuring that borrowers have a convenient experience with loan disbursement. To avail of a gold loan today, simply visit the Bajaj Finance website.

*Terms and conditions apply.

