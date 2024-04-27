Bajaj Markets Facilitates Easy Home Loan Balance Transfers

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Bajaj Markets enables borrowers to apply for a home loan balance transfer facility on its platform. This digital service aims to ease the burden of EMIs and simplify repayment processes by offering advantageous terms to borrowers on their existing loans.

Through a home loan balance transfer, one can get extended repayment tenures and lower interest rates. This not only helps borrowers in managing their repayment schedules, but also reduces the overall interest cost.

Individuals can apply for a home loan balance transfer on Bajaj Markets, through a seamless digital process. Eligible individuals can also unlock special offers through the platform.

Along with balance transfers, one can explore other financial solutions like credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options on the easy-to-use digital platform. To get started, visit the official Bajaj Markets website or download the app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

