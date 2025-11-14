Banyan Group's Inaugural Rainforest Festival Expands with Curated Paid Experiences from Mandai Wildlife Group and Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 14: Banyan Group announces that as part of the upcoming Rainforest Festival running from 27 November to 3 December 2025, festival-goers will have access to a series of curated paid experiences and special offers at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore's wildlife and nature destination. These immersive activities, including guided behind-the-scenes tours to meet wildlife experts and get up close to the parks' iconic animal residents, as well as curated ecological and dining options at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, complement the festival's celebration of sustainable design, biodiversity, and well-being, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Guests who book the paid experiences will receive a complimentary same-day Rainforest Festival ticket. During the festival week, festival ticket holders will also enjoy an exclusive 30 per cent discount on admission tickets to the Rainforest Wild Asia - Asia's first adventure-based zoological park, Bird Paradise - Asia's largest bird park home to over 3,000 birds, and the upcoming Curiosity Cove - a 4,600sqm indoor nature-inspired playscape opening on 21 November. Availability for these paid experiences and discounted tickets is limited, and early booking is recommended. In addition, they will enjoy up to 10 per cent discount at selected dining and retail shops operated by Mandai Wildlife Group across the destination, excluding tenant-operated outlets.

The inaugural Rainforest Festival is a week-long celebration marking the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree - Banyan Group's 100th resort worldwide and its symbolic homecoming to Singapore. Aligned with the spirit of giving back, the festival is held in support of the President's Challenge, which benefits 60 programmes across 52 charities and social service organisations. All festival ticket proceeds will be donated to the President's Challenge and matched dollar-for-dollar by Banyan Group, with an additional 20 per cent of proceeds from the paid experiences donated by Mandai Wildlife Group and the resort, and a further dollar-for-dollar match from the Government under the SG60 Matching Grants.

The Rainforest Festival runs from 27 November to 3 December 2025 (10am to 6pm daily) at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. General Admission tickets are S$10 on weekdays and S$15 on weekends; with free entry for children under four with an accompanying adult, in-house resort guests and participants of paid tours, ecology or culinary experiences at the resort and Mandai Wildlife Reserve during the festival week.

For more information about the Rainforest Festival programme, updates and ticketing information, visit banyantree.com/rainforest-festival

For high-resolution images, please download here .

For full list of paid experiences, refer to Annex A.

For event overview and latest programme highlights, refer to Rai nforest Festival Fact Sheet in Annex B.

ABOUT THE RAINFOREST FESTIVAL:

From 27 November to 3 December 2025, celebrate the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and Banyan Group's 100th resort milestone and homecoming at the inaugural Rainforest Festival. All festival ticket proceeds will be donated to the President's Challenge and matched dollar-for-dollar by Banyan Group.

Explore discovery trails, artisanal craft showcases, and refreshing treats in nature, alongside a daily line-up of wellbeing sessions, nature walks, creative workshops, family activities, and yoga and movement classes for all ages. Over the weekend, the GREEN-HOUSE HangOut - a pocket-sized edition of Singapore's largest sustainable lifestyle event - brings together ten homegrown sustainable brands and live performances on Saturday by Wolfgang Violin Studio, Joie Tan, Jack & Rai, MICappella, and Heart Songs by Gabrielle Mendoza, while Beans & Beats takes over the festival stage on Sunday.

Owned by Mandai Wildlife Group, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree is Banyan Group's 100th resort and homecoming debut in Singapore, and a key addition to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the city-state's wildlife and nature destination. Nestled within Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the resort is the first-ever located in a world-class nature and wildlife destination within a capital city - where travellers can immerse themselves in the wonders of biodiversity right on their doorstep.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans 90 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

ABOUT MANDAI RAINFOREST RESORT BY BANYAN TREE

Located within Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree offers conscious stays designed to bring forth an awakening in the rainforest. At its doorstep are world-renowned wildlife parks - home to over 20,000 animals, and nature-inspired activities where guests can enjoy wildlife encounters and experiential learning journeys that connect them to the fascinating world of nature and wildlife. Biophilia deeply influences the resort's architecture and is infused in all programmes, signature amenities and services, immersing guests in the wonders of the rainforest and offering a respite from the urban jungle.

Owned by Mandai Wildlife Group, Singapore's first Super Low Energy resort is operated by Banyan Tree, renowned internationally for its signature Asian hospitality, spa and wellbeing experiences, and for its stewardship of the environment and communities. Mandai Rainforest Resort is Banyan Group's first resort in Singapore, marking a homecoming for the brand.

ABOUT MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Mandai Wildlife Group is dedicated to caring for the planet and protecting animals and nature. Conservation education is intrinsic in all interactions with the Group, to inspire action for a healthier world.

Mandai Wildlife Group is the steward of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, a unique wildlife and nature destination in Singapore that is home to world-renown wildlife parks which connect visitors to the fascinating world of wildlife. The Group is driving an exciting rejuvenation plan at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, adjacent to Singapore's Central Catchment Nature Reserve, that will integrate five wildlife parks with distinctive nature-based experiences, green public spaces and an eco-friendly resort.

Mandai Wildlife Group advocates for biodiversity, contributes to leading wildlife research, develops innovative solutions to promote living sustainably, and collaborates with conservation partners in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The Group provides funding and in-kind support to its conservation arm, Mandai Nature, for conservation work across Southeast Asia. Mandai X, an entity that is part of the Group, is the growth accelerator and venture-building arm that sparks, catalyses and accelerates innovative ventures in new domains that drive growth and impact at scale.

More information can be found at www.mandai.com

Facebook: MandaiWildlifeReserve | Instagram: MandaiWildlifeReserve | TikTok: MandaiWildlifeReserve

Annex A: Paid Experiences During Rainforest Festival

ANNEX B: RAINFOREST FESTIVAL FACT SHEET

EVENT OVERVIEW

- Dates: Thursday, 27 November to Wednesday, 3 December 2025

- Hours: 10am to 6pm daily

- Venue: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, 60 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729979

- Tickets: S$10 weekdays, S$15 weekends. Admission is free for children under four with an accompanying adult, in-house resort guests and participants of paid tours, ecology or culinary experiences at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and Mandai Wildlife Reserve during the festival week

- Beneficiary: President's Challenge. Proceeds from festival admission tickets will be donated and matched 1:1 by Banyan Group, with an additional 20 per cent of proceeds from paid experiences donated by Mandai Wildlife Group and Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, and a further Government match under the SG60 Matching Grants.

- Festival Website: banyantree.com/rainforest-festival

DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

- Explore the resort and discover how sustainable design, biodiversity, and wellbeing come together through discovery and nature trails, and artisanal showcases.

- Enjoy complimentary refreshments and tastings celebrating local craftsmanship, responsible sourcing, and circular creativity.

- Access complimentary add-on wellbeing, nature and family activities, to be released for advance booking progressively on a first-come, first-served basis via email.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS

- Experience GREEN-HOUSE HangOut, a pocket-sized edition of Singapore's largest sustainable lifestyle event, featuring ten homegrown brands offering eco-conscious creations and rainforest-inspired DIY workshops.

- Catch exclusive performances featuring sets from Singapore's most beloved voices and rising stars at the Festival Stage:

- Saturday, 29 November 2025: Wolfgang Violin Studio (11am), Joie Tan (1pm), Jack & Rai (2.30pm), Heart Songs by Gabrielle Mendoza (4.15pm), and MICappella (5.30pm)

- Sunday, 30 November 2025: Beans&Beats (12pm - 4pm)

ADMISSION TICKETS

- General Admission Ticket - Weekday (S$10/pax) includes access to the festival and same-day complimentary add-on activities on a first-come, first-served basis. Activity sessions will be released progressively to ticket holders via email.

- General Admission Ticket - Weekend (S$15/pax) includes access to the festival, GREEN-HOUSE HangOut, Festival Stage entertainment, and same-day complimentary add-on activities on a first-come, first-served basis. Activity sessions will be released progressively to ticket holders via email.

- Guests participating in paid tours, ecology or culinary experiences at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and Mandai Wildlife Reserve during the festival week will receive free admission tickets to the festival.

- Admission to the festival is free for children under four with an accompanying adult, in-house guests and participants of paid resort experiences.

