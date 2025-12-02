Bartronics India Ltd. Accelerates Agri‑Tech and Health‑Tech Push; Q2 FY26 Revenue Up 40% as “Project Avio” Targets 20 Million Farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Bartronics India Limited today announced a strategic transformation from a financial inclusion firm into a full‑scale Agri‑Tech and health‑tech integrator, underscoring robust near‑term financial momentum and ambitious medium‑term growth targets. The company reported Q2 FY26 revenue of ₹1,240 lakhs, a 40% year‑on‑year increase, with H1 FY26 revenue at ₹2,123 lakhs and net profit of ₹145.1 lakhs, representing 27% YoY growth, reflecting early traction from its expanded business model.

Central to Bartronics' strategy is Project Avio — a comprehensive rural platform designed to integrate finance, agriculture, commerce and climate services. Project Avio aims to digitize 20 million farmers over the next three years and launch 1,000 Smart Agri Stores, with an aspirational gross merchandise value target of USD 1 billion. These initiatives are intended to capture a significant portion of India's estimated $12 billion Agri‑Tech opportunity, with focused plays in Agri Credit, carbon credits and rural commerce to address a rural credit gap that exceeds $60 billion.

Bartronics is also expanding into health‑tech through a partnership with Huwel Lifesciences to participate in the TB diagnostics market, a segment the company expects could generate meaningful revenues and contribute to public health outcomes. Operationally, the company is broadening its rural footprint via collaborations with public sector and regional rural banks to reach roughly 5,000 villages and serve some 40 million farmers, while pursuing targeted investments and acquisitions to accelerate platform capabilities.

Management acknowledges risks including macroeconomic conditions, competition and regulatory developments, and remains focused on disciplined execution to realize scalable revenue streams and sustainable community impact. By combining technology, strategic partnerships and rural distribution scale, Bartronics positions itself to play a transformative role across agriculture and healthcare in India.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor