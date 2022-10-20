"Beardo Ek Brand Nahi, Ek Thappa Hai", Says Hrithik Roshan in the New Brand Campaign

Pioneer and leader in the men's grooming segment, Beardo celebrates the fearless, the lionhearted, and the bold in their all-new campaign starring Hrithik Roshan.

In keeping with its consistent tonality, the new digital Film has a catchy rap number, through which Beardo has set out to celebrate the Bearded ones. While Beardos have always been known to be defined by the literal sense of the word- their beard; through the campaign, the brand emphasizes that being a Beardo is way more than that - it is in fact an identity that goes beyond the physicality of the beard - a spirit of realness, fearlessness & spine to stand up for what is right.

Talking about the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said, "What I like the most about Beardo is that the brand fosters a community. With this campaign, the idea is to focus on the spirit of a true Beardo. It gives the message of being your own individual, fearless and free, that to me is a very positive statement. Beardo has beautifully captured the emotion behind their campaign in the latest video with a rap song for their tribe that matches their vibe."

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sujot Malhotra, CEO Beardo, said, "Is it the Beard that makes one a Beardo? Or is it the Beardo that gives meaning to the Beard? There are those amongst us that end up shaving due to various daily life constraints, but how do you shave the spirit within? This campaign is a salute to this very Beardo within - #Raw.Real.Unfiltered, that is well beyond just facial hair."

The campaign launched today across social media platforms; you can check out the video below:

Having dominated the men's online grooming and styling world for over 7 years, Beardo has become a force to reckon with. Their curated product offerings across men's grooming, styling and now lifestyle & fashion categories for men are trendy, unique & exclusive. The brand takes pride in creating trends in India & recy has launched an international range, Hemp, in India. Leading influencers and celebrities like Suneil Shetty, BeYouNick, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani have been associated with the brand in the past along with many well-known influencers and Beardo 2020 has two of the most dapper men in the Indian film industry as their brand Ambassadors - Vicky Kaushal & Hrithik Roshan.

