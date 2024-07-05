BeatO and Policy Ensure Join Forces to Transform Diabetes Care in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: BeatO, India's leading diabetes solution platform, has partnered with the renowned general insurance platform, Policy Ensure, to provide comprehensive support for the prevention and control of diabetes in India. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance health promotion and awareness, focusing particularly on tier 2 and 3 cities, where access to healthcare resources and insurance coverage often remains limited. Both organizations envision taking diabetes care to the last mile in India.

A Significant Step for Diabetes Prevention and Control

According to the 10th edition of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas (2021), India has 74.2 million people with diabetes between the ages of 20 and 79 years. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for improved diabetes management and care across the country. The collaboration between BeatO and Policy Ensure is poised to play a crucial role in addressing this epidemic.

The partnership aligns with the efforts of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under the National Health Mission (NHM). The NHM focuses on health promotion, awareness generation, early diagnosis, management, and referral for appropriate treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes. This collaboration also supports the government's vision of a "Healthy India" and "Insured Bharat," contributing to the goal of extending health insurance coverage to all Indians by 2047.

Comprehensive Diabetes Care for All

An initiative for the prevention, control, and screening of diabetes will be rolled out nationwide as part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care. Targeting individuals over 30 years of age, this initiative integrates the screening of common NCDs, including diabetes, into the service delivery framework.

Under this partnership, BeatO and Policy Ensure aim to provide quality diabetes care solutions, including affordable medicines, excess to quality doctors and health coaches to customers. High-quality USB-connected glucometers will be provided for constant monitoring of blood sugar levels, enabling users to maintain health records and make informed decisions about their health.

Voices of Leadership

"We are excited to collaborate with Policy Ensure in this significant effort to improve diabetes education and care in India," said BeatO Co-founder Gautam Chopra. "By focusing on tier 2 and 3 cities, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes and support the broader goal of health insurance for all."

Pankaj Vashistha, CEO and Co-Founder at Policy Ensure, echoed this sentiment: "This alliance reflects our commitment to promoting health and wellness in India. By combining our expertise and resources, we can create impactful programs to benefit millions of Indians and support the government's vision of a healthy and insured nation."

About BeatO

Founded by Gautam Chopra and Yash Sehgal in 2015, BeatO aims to positively impact the lives of over 1 Crore Indians living with diabetes by 2026. Today, BeatO has become India's leading diabetes solution platform, serving over 25 Lakh users.

BeatO's ecosystem includes its innovative app that works with smart glucometers to provide personalized care insights and 24x7 access to an experienced team of medical experts - top diabetologists, health coaches, and nutritionists. BeatO's clinically proven approach has been published in several global journals, including the American Diabetes Association (ADA), demonstrating best-in-class health outcomes, with an average reduction of HbA1c (3-month average sugar levels) by 2.16 per cent in just 3 months of enrolling in the BeatO Diabetes Care Programs.

About Policy Ensure

Policy Ensure is a trusted name in the insurance sector, dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across India. Policy Ensure focuses on promoting health and wellness through innovative insurance products and strategic partnerships. Policy Ensure has taken insurance business to a new dimension all together paving way to a BHAVI BHARAT, in which not only everyone is insured but also empowering self-employment in insurance business by harnessing demographic dividend of great India.

Looking Ahead

This partnership between BeatO and Policy Ensure marks a significant step towards addressing the diabetes epidemic in India. By focusing on the most vulnerable populations in tier 2 and 3 cities, it aims to bridge the gaps in diabetes care and health insurance accessibility, fostering a healthier and more insured India.

