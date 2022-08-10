Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 is officially announced, first time floating ramp walk on Ganga, West Bengal

With the arrival of a new month, a piece of new news has been breaking the headlines. The official announcement of the Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 was conducted at the Press Club, Kolkata on August 5, 2022. This is a well-known beauty pageant. The grand finale of this amazing event will be held and organized at the luxurious Vivada cruise line on September 23, 2022. It will be astonishing to see an event held on a cruise ship for the first time in Bengal.

The event is organized and managed by the events and talent Management Company named Talentish and India's leading PR agency Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd is the PR partner for this event. The event will have a total of five categories to cater to. The participation will start from the age group of 14 years old up to 50 years old. The various categories involved in this magnificent beauty pageant are Mr, Ms, Mrs, Teens, and Transgender.

With the fascinating idea of organizing the finale on a cruise, the city will witness a floating ramp walk. This event will also highlight gender neutrality. Talentish's Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 is all set to leave an astonishing mark in people's minds.

This beauty pageant's main motive is to raise sufficient money from the event and donate it to an NGO. The NGO will be involved in helping distressed women and children living on the roads. Attempting to improve their lives by conducting a noble cause.

The famous actor Debleena Dutt and actor and entrepreneur Suma Dey attended the Press meeting for the Bengal Fashion Icon Beauty Pageant 2022. Teena Gaur, the and official groomer of the Bengal Fashion Icon, was present at the press meet.

Other attendees at the press meet include Amit, former Maharashtra, and well-known fashion enthusiast Rekha Jain. The founder of WTF, Sayan Chakraborty, was also witnessed at the along with other eminent personalities. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, the Co-Chairman and Assistant Professor of the Techno India group, is also associated. She is a special patron and jury member for this beauty pageant.

The Finale show stopper and face of the event, Debleena Dutt, shared some insights about the audition to be conducted in Siliguri on August 21 at Mount Amara Hotel and in Kolkata on August 18 at Holiday Inn Hotel located in Chinar Park. Two rounds of auditions have been conducted till now, and we are still looking for more people to audition throughout Bengal.

