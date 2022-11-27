Bengaluru: Animal Quarantine Certification Services inaugurated on National Milk Day

As part of the National Milk Day celebrations, Animal Quarantine Certification Services was organised in Bengaluru on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"Department of Animal Husbandry, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying celebrated National Milk Day on 26th November 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Department inaugurated Animal Quarantine Certification Services as part of the celebrations in Hasserghata Bengaluru," the release stated.

The station has been completed recently and was inaugurated by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, the Minister of State in Finance, Fisheries and Animal husbandry, Government of India, on National Milk Day in the presence of the Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

AQCS, Bangalore was initiated in August 2009, and the station has been functioning from the airport satellite office at Alpha 3, Kempegowda International airport, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Since its inception, the station has seen a substantial increase in its workload and the movement of Livestock and Livestock products has increased manifold. However, in the absence of a Quarantine facility, the release stated that the import of Live animals like Horses, Cattles, Sheep, Goats etc. was not allowed import in Bengaluru.

Accordingly, the construction work started in the 10 acres area at Hessarghata, Bengaluru with funding from the Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, the work has been executed by CPWD, Bangalore. The station has come up with state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure.

As per the release, with the ambient climatic conditions of Bengaluru, it is envisaged that the climatic conditions will be most suitable for live animals to be imported and such imported animals will be acclimatized properly at the Quarantine station in Hessarghata.

This station will facilitate regions in the country, especially the Southern States, to import and export livestock and livestock products and boost trade. The AQCS will be equipped with an online clearance System for imports of livestock products and livestock in due course and be a game changer for the local economy, the release further stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

