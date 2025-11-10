Bengaluru to Host Children’s Health Festival and Childhood Obesity Conference on November 15

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Healthy Hubba, India's first Children's Health Festival & Childhood Obesity Conference, will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The event is co-presented by Solutionec and Hlty Beings, with support from Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City (District 3192) and quiz partner Quizarre.

The festival has been planned against the backdrop of growing concern over childhood obesity and lifestyle-related health problems in India. The programme focuses on day-to-day behavioural factors such as diet, movement, sleep, screen exposure and family routines.

“Most families are aware of what is healthy, but translating that into daily practice is where they struggle,” said Suraj Prasad, Founder of Hlty Beings. “Healthy Hubba is designed as a space where children can experience healthy habits directly and parents can see how to make those habits workable at home.”

Rtn Sandhya Raghunandan, President (2025–26), Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City, said, “The health of a child is shaped at home, in school and in the wider neighbourhood. Addressing obesity requires all three working together. This festival encourages that collective shift.”

A spokesperson from Solutionec said the collaboration focuses on long-term habit-building. “Sessions and activities have been designed to be practical and culturally familiar, so families can adopt them without dependence on commercial products,” the spokesperson added.

Highlights of the day will include:

– Panel discussions involving clinicians, educators, parents and children

– Movement and play sessions centred on sport and music-based activity

– Workshops on reading food labels and limiting ultra-processed food

– Guides for improving sleep routines and balancing screen time

– A forum where children speak about barriers to healthy choices

– Release of a white paper on childhood obesity in India

– A “Health Corner” exhibition of books, tools and learning resources

– An inter-school quiz final with six Bengaluru schools qualifying from 40+ teams

Teams that have qualified for the Grand Final: Sri Kumaran Public School; National Public School Yeshwantpur; Presidency School Nandini Layout; Delhi Public School Bangalore South; Army Public School PRTC; and Podar International School Bengaluru.

Event Information

– Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

– Venue: IISc, Bengaluru

– Details: https://healthyhubba.com/

– Tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/healthy-hubba-kids-health-festival/ET00467836

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.