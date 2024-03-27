Best Plumbing Practices- A Must for Sustainable Buildings of the Future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) highlights the vital role of plumbing practices in constructing sustainable and environmentally friendly buildings. IPA President, Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora strongly advocates that plumbing installations are not just mere installations but an act done after proper planning and designing. It is a pre-planned service that has to be carefully thought out from the very conceptual stage as it deals with human hygiene safety and the environment.

Plumbing for any building includes water supply, sewage and waste disposal, water treatment, and maintaining hygiene standards. Plumbing contributes about 13% of a building’s cost. Its influence on the stability of the structure, human health in the building, and environmental sustainability is indispensable. Mr. Arora draws attention to startling statistics, which demonstrate that plumbing service should always be considered a priority. Defective plumbing contributes to 70% of communicable diseases, and seepage stemming from subpar installation can damage the building’s foundations, ultimately reducing the structure’s lifespan.

Mr. Arora also agrees with the viewpoint that a grown-up and developed real estate sector is one of the major preconditions to achieve the ambition of a developed India by 2047, expressed by Union Minister Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri. Plumbing, along with the electrical system, are key lifelines in a building. Therefore, it becomes a must that plumbing consultants and Public Health Engineers be part of the project process from the start to see the incorporation of best plumbing practices.

With over three decades of experience in redefining plumbing standards, IPA has been a prime mover in bringing prolific approaches to plumbing in India through different programs and outreach programs like the Plumbex India exhibition. Plumbex India 2024 will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from April 25 to 27, Thursday to Saturday. Plumbex serves as a meeting point for building professionals, real estate promoters, architects, design engineers, consultants, manufacturers, innovators, installers, service providers, and maintenance agencies – all under one roof – to explore the latest innovations and developments in the field.

