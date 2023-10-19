Betolar Revolutionizes the Indian Construction Industry with its Sustainable Cement-Free Solution, Geoprime

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Betolar, a leading innovator in material technology, is excited to share its progress in the Indian market just one year after its establishment. Geoprime, the company's cement-free alternative to concrete, is set to transform the construction industry in India by reducing carbon emissions through sustainable solutions.

Adoption of Geoprime will help Indian concrete manufacturers to transition to a more sustainable and higher performing product thus helping them decarbonize their businesses faster", says Abhishek Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Betolar India Pvt. Ltd.

In its first year in India, Betolar has built strategic tie-ups in the West and South of India to produce low-carbon, cement-free precast concrete products for the construction industry. Betolar has focused on precast concrete products (paving blocks, kerb stones, wall panels and concrete Hume pipes), and conducted a series of successful pilot programs in cooperation with its partners.

Betolar's Geoprime solution has helped precast manufacturers to successfully transition and diversify their offerings to low-carbon products that meet all criteria of the Indian standards. Betolar is the only company in India that provides its customers with a fully integrated end-to-end solution: designing recipes, dosing of Geoprime and technical support post-production to produce cement-free concrete products.

Trusted by a regional industry leader Vyara Tiles

One of the largest paving product manufacturers, Vyara Tiles, is partnering with Betolar. They are the first company in India to adopt Betolar's liquid chemical dosing system and are rapidly expanding its usage of Geoprime.

"Cement is one of the largest contributors to CO2 emissions. We were always trying to find a solution to this. When we came across Betolar and their Geoprime solution, we got excited about the thought of totally eliminating cement from production without having any loss in the quality of the product. We did extensive trials and testing at our factories. We were delighted with all the test results and the validation process. Finally, we decided to incorporate Geoprime into our process" says Mehul Jain, Owner of Vyara Tiles.

Geoprime is now available to end customers in India, offering eco-conscious architects, developers, and constructors pavers that substantially reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects along with meeting the industry's high-quality standards.

Expansion to new low-carbon applications

Furthermore, Betolar is actively planning expansion in the Indian market, with a strong focus on research and development to explore additional applications for Geoprime in construction and mining segments.

"Interest towards our solution is growing fast in India and we have successfully demonstrated that the twin goal of sustainability and performance can be achieved remarkably faster with Betolar's Geoprime solution", says Abhishek Bhattacharya.

The adoption of Geoprime in the Indian market is a substantial contributor to reducing carbon dioxide emissions associated with conventional concrete production. Its usage aligns with India's commitment to combat climate change and achieve its sustainability goals. India has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions relative to its GDP by 2030 to 45% of its 2005 level and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Low carbon innovations showcased at the World of Concrete India

Betolar is poised to showcase its innovative cement-free alternative to concrete, Geoprime at the World of Concrete India 2023 in Mumbai, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from October 18th to 20th. At stand D14, Betolar will display a selection of products made of locally produced low-carbon alternative to concrete.

Betolar Plc is a Finnish materials technology company that offers the production of sustainable and low-carbon concrete with the Geoprime solution. The solution converts industrial side streams into a cement substitute.

Betolar's artificial intelligence innovation can significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to traditional cement-based concrete production by optimizing existing manufacturing processes, supporting solution development with advanced analytics, and creating global markets for side streams. Betolar's mission is to help reduce CO2 emissions and the use of virgin resources.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.betolar.com

