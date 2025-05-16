BGMI Goes Hyper-Local with 3.8 Update; Features Steampunk Frontier Mode, India-Exclusive Collaborations, Events and Gameplay Enhancements

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), India's most beloved battle royale title, today unveiled its action-packed 3.8 Update, introducing a thrilling fusion of global gameplay mechanics with hyper-local content tailored specifically for Indian gamers. Upping the ante, the update features an all-new Steampunk Frontier Mode, an upcoming celebratory Anniversary Crate, and a vibrant lineup of India-exclusive collaborations and events. Designed keeping BGMI's 200M+ strong community at its core, the 3.8 Update fuses futuristic mechanics with homegrown cultural integrations, reinforcing KRAFTON India's commitment to delivering bold, immersive and locally relevant experiences that redefine the mobile battle royale genre.

Speaking on the development, Minu Lee, Head of IN Publishing Department, KRAFTON India, said, "The 3.8 Update marks a strategic milestone in our vision to make BGMI the most culturally resonant and community-driven gaming experience in India. Every elementfrom the high-octane Steampunk Frontier Mode to India-first brand integrations and player-powered esports initiativeshas been thoughtfully designed to reflect the tastes, passion, and potential of Indian gamers. With our growing investments in content, partnerships, and the esports ecosystem, BGMI continues to evolve as a platform that empowers and celebrates its community."

* Steampunk Frontier Mode - High-Flying Battles in a Futuristic Metropolis

Set in Aetherholm, a technologically advanced steampunk city, this limited-time mode transforms the battlefield into a high-mobility warzone filled with industrial chaos, secret loot spots, and colossal Titan battles. Active from May 15 to July 14, this mode introduces thrilling mechanics that challenge players to adapt, explore, and conquer.

Key features include:

* Titan Battles at Ruined Castle - Engage in large-scale boss fights for powerful loot.

* Slide Rail System - Zip between structures for dynamic flanking and fast rotations.

* Hot Air Balloons - Take combat vertical by gaining high-ground advantage across the map.

* Cyclone Coasters - High-speed railways for fast escapes and aerial attacks.

* Secret Treasure Rooms - Hidden across the map, offering high-value gear for explorers.

* ODM Gear and Giant Form - Special ability transformations including Attack on Titan-inspired moves for varied combat styles.

* Steampunk Weapons & Visuals - Themed gear and UI elements enhance the immersive retro-futuristic aesthetic.

* Anniversary Crate - Celebrating the BGMI Journey

Players are invited to celebrate BGMI's legacy with the Anniversary Edition Crate, featuring upgradable fan-favourite weapons including UZI, GROZA, UMP45, and M16A4 bundled with lobby themes, themed backpacks, and new cosmetic sets.

* Classic & Arena Mode Enhancements - Tactical Depth & Solo Showdowns

* New Vehicle: Fila UAZ - Offers enhanced durability and driver-side protection.

* Driver Shooting - Players can now fire one-handed weapons while driving, changing vehicular combat strategies.

* New Weapon - JS9 SMG - A lightweight submachine gun ideal for high fire-rate, low-recoil encounters.

* Solo Arena Mode - 1v1 matchups now enabled for players Level 10+, raising the stakes in close-quarter combat.

* Hyper-Local Engagements & India-Exclusive Experiences

1. Sting® x BGMI Partnership - Starting Today, an immersive gaming experience on BGMI will be electrified by PepsiCo's Sting®. Sting® is now the official energy power-up within BGMI, bringing its dynamic experience directly into the digital battlefield, complete with a bold, electrifying bottle and its distinctive energy mnemonic - capturing the rush and intensity that define both the brand and the BGMI universe. This immersive experience extends beyond the screen with co-branded Sting® x BGMI bottles soon to be available across India. Watch out for exclusive surprises as the BGMI verse sips on Sting® energy!

2. Play for a Cause: Players Can Play and Contribute to Raising the BMPS 2025 Prize Pool on Discovery Island by up to 4Cr.: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, BGMI has introduced 'Discovery Island'a feature that transforms everyday gameplay into a community-powered esports movement. Running from May 17 to July 1, 2025, this limited-time event allows players to earn Exploration Points simply by playing Classic Mode matches. These points contribute to both personal rewardsup to 30 exclusive items, including a permanent BGMI Esports Outfitand a shared national goal: increasing the BMPS 2025 prize pool. With six collective milestones, the community can boost the prize pool by up to INR 4 Crore, in addition to winning individual in-game rewards. As the community progresses, each milestone unlocks more funding, while players earn permanent in-game rewards based on their contributions, making every drop into Erangel, Sanhok, or Miramar and other maps in the classic mode, a step toward shaping the future of Indian esports.

3. BGMI Cricket League Finals - Exchange Center Event: In celebration of the ongoing cricket fever, BGMI launches the Cricket League Exchange Centre. An event where Fans can vote for their favourite team and win jerseys and gifts inspired by real-world cricket franchises. BGMI Players Complete missions to earn Cricket Finals Tokens and exchange them for iconic team jerseys representing: Chennai Star Knights, Gujarat Tigers, Kolkata Kings Roar, Mumbai Invincibles, Rising Champions Bengaluru

4. The recently launched Rondo Map now features India-themed billboards and posters, capturing BGMI's connection with its passionate player base across the country.

With enhanced gameplay, new mechanics, and engaging in-game rewards, this update brings fresh experiences that reflect both global gaming trends and India's unique culture.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor