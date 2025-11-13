BHIVE Founder & CEO, Shesh Rao Paplikar Becomes the World's First Flex Workspace Founder to Complete Ironman 70.3

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, has made history by becoming the first flex workspace founder in the world to complete the Ironman 70.3 Goa, finishing the race in his first-ever attempt. He was joined by a dedicated team of BHIVE employees, symbolizing the company's shared spirit of endurance, teamwork, and mental strength.

The Ironman 70.3, one of the toughest endurance races globally, consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21.1 km run, totaling 113 km (70.3 miles). Shesh successfully completed the race in 7 hours, 51 minutes, and 54 seconds, with split timings of 47:22 for the swim, 3:21:42 for cycling, and 3:09:41 for the run.

Reflecting on his journey, Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace, shared - "I'm extremely glad to be part of Ironman Goa 2025 and to complete it on my first attempt. The entire journey was an incredible experience, and crossing that finish line was truly special. The event was organized to world-class standards. A big salute to Yoska and Deepak Raj for setting such a benchmark. This was the fifth edition of Ironman India, and I believe this movement will be a key driver for the evolution of sports in our country."

Shesh's first Ironman experience wasn't just about crossing the final finish line; it was about the discipline, planning, and self-belief that went into showing up every single day. These same principles have been instrumental in building BHIVE. Sharing this journey with BHIVE employees made the experience even more meaningful, reinforcing his belief that success is and will always be a team sport.

A test of endurance and resilience

Race day at Ironman Goa was a mix of anticipation and adrenaline. The morning began strong, with Shesh powering through the 1.9 km sea swim before an unexpected jellyfish sting disrupted his rhythm. Despite swelling, pain, and cramps, he pressed through the cycling and running segments adjusting his strategy, managing his nutrition, and relying on sheer mental strength to finish what he started.

Shesh was accompanied by BHIVE employees, Melvin Muthanna, Anikethan HVU, Adishesh Sandeep Murthy, Ravindra MK, and Rithick Shivaji. They shared "Participating in Ironman Goa with our CEO was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It reminded us that endurance isn't just physical it's mental. Seeing Shesh lead from the front inspired us to adopt the same focus and discipline in our daily work and personal goals. The race taught us the value of preparation, teamwork, and pushing limits lessons we carry back to BHIVE."

From a forgotten dream to a founder's comeback

Shesh's triathlon journey began nearly two decades ago. A long-distance runner during his college years, he completed the New York Marathon in 2007, an experience that planted the seed to attempt Ironman. But as BHIVE grew and his responsibilities increased, fitness took a backseat.

That changed earlier this year. A small nudge from his Whoop tracker, encouragement from friends and co-founders, and a public promise on social media reignited the dream. From that moment, there was no turning back.

He immersed himself in disciplined training like morning swims, cycling through Bengaluru's outskirts, and running at Cubbon Park. Through coaching and a training group, Shesh rebuilt his endurance from scratch, balancing early-morning workouts with his demanding role as a Founder & CEO of one of India's leading workspaces, BHIVE.

Shesh also credits modern tools and data-driven insights for his preparation, saying that AI and ChatGPT played a pivotal role in structuring his training, tracking recovery, planning nutrition, and interpreting performance metrics during his preparation journey.

The BHIVE mindset: building endurance for business

For Shesh, Ironman is more than a sporting achievement; it's a metaphor for entrepreneurship. "A company is a marathon, not a sprint," he often says, a philosophy now mirrored in BHIVE's culture of wellness and work life harmony.

Under his leadership, BHIVE has introduced members & employees to "Work Life Harmony" which focuses on finding purpose and alignment between personal and professional growth. BHIVE is creating a positive work environment that encourages physical fitness and emotional well-being. From dedicated sports zones, fitness-driven initiatives like pickleball, football, and cricket tournaments, and health check-ups, BHIVE wants to make fitness not an occasional effort but a sustained, integrated part of corporate life.

Looking ahead

Having conquered Ironman 70.3, Shesh now sets his sights on the full Ironman (140.6 miles) in the future. But for now, his focus remains on inspiring his team and the larger business community to think long-term about fitness, leadership, and the pursuit of balance.

