BIBA Girls Lights Up the Runway at India Kids Fashion Week Season 11, Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 25: India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW), now in its 11th season, recently captivated Delhi with a dazzling showcase on September 21st& 22nd, 2024. The event featured over 400 talented children and highlighted the creative brilliance of renowned designers such as BIBA, Mumkins, Modish, Celecao Couture, Little Rajkumari, Navkiya_g_official, MFS, ahhaaaa, tmn, Ministitch. IKFW serves as an exceptional platform, offering grand showcases, media exposure, and networking opportunities for both designers and brands, from runway experiences to grooming workshops.

BIBA, India's renowned fashion brand, wowed the audience at India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW). Their vibrant BIBA Girls Collection, designed for girls aged 2-15, featured playful Indian wear like lehengas, suit sets, and shararas. This designer brand struck the perfect balance between Indian aesthetics and contemporary trends. The 40 kid models gracefully showcased outfits that exuded youthful charm, capturing the festive vibrancy and energy. Siddharth Bindra, BIBA's Managing Director, expressed excitement about participating in IKFW. “The BIBA Girls collection celebrates Indian fashion spirit while prioritizing style and comfort.”

After Delhi, BIBA Girls will dazzle audiences in Jaipur, and Mumbai during IKFW. Each city will witness the magic of Indian fashion on the runway. Known for high-quality ethnic wear, BIBA continues its tradition of blending timeless Indian heritage with contemporary trends, ensuring style and comfort for young girls.

IKFW celebrates children's fashion and style, aspiring to become a global platform that unites sponsors, designers, media professionals, and families. Whether you're a designer or a fashion enthusiast, IKFW promises an unforgettable experience! www.ikfw.in

