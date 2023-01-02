Big Eyes Coin and four other tokens predicted to surge this December

For crypto investors, at this time of the year, getting over the effects of the bear market is of utmost importance. Holding onto existing crypto assets without adding any new ones would not be a wise move because it might take some time for them to recover. Adding new currencies with a high propensity to change the game is a clever move if you want to have a better year.

Consider purchasing Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE), ApeCoin (APE), Nano (XNO), and Huobi Token (HT), five profitable investments that could significantly alter your portfolio.

Be A part Of The Pack With Dogecoin (DOGE)Dogecoin (DOGE) is an industry-leading meme currency known for its rapid transaction rates, cheap transaction costs, scalability, and energy efficiency. The coin has many applications that make it perfect for payments beyond the cryptocurrency market and the general public.

Dogecoin has been praised for being quicker and more effective than industry heavyweights Ethereum and Bitcoin (BTC) (ETH). The initial meme coin and widely recognized pioneer of the meme currency movement is dogecoin. As a result, its stock is listed on several well-known cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, including Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi Global.

Have A Blowout With Big Eyes Coin (BIG)It's expected that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would blow up after its official launch. What gives, though? The makers of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have made bold claims and introduced a novel sort of meme coin that appeals to people.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to raise money, donate to charities, and do a lot of other things that one might not anticipate from a meme coin. It is an entirely community-driven platform, and no changes to the blockchain will be performed without receiving the majority of holders' votes.

The NFTs will be made available to the general public as well as to the holders only, according to its developers. Soon after the launch, it asserts to be among the top 10 NFTs. BIG also intends to establish and open a decentralized exchange (DEX) called "Big Eyes Coin Swap," where anyone can freely trade tokens. Sounds great! Big Eyes Coin is even offering exciting coins to new investors! Simply use BIGsave044 for exciting bonuses!

Stress-Free Crypto With Nano (XNO)Nano (XNO) is an intriguing initiative that few cryptocurrency investors are aware of. The Nano blockchain provides feeless payments that are almost immediate while almost all other blockchains charge fees for transactions. The peer-to-peer blockchain block-lattice design of Nano is also incredibly scalable. In other words, it offers the user-friendly technology that someone new to cryptocurrency would expect to utilize.

The Nano project's lack of smart-contract capabilities is its main flaw. This cryptocurrency project's main use is as a payment mechanism, and it has very little other use. However, experts predict that the value of XNO will increase if it either adds these features or if cryptocurrency starts to be used as a common payment mechanism.

Nevertheless, centralized exchanges coming under scrutiny will be good for Nano. Users of cryptocurrencies frequently move cryptocurrency for nothing via controlled exchanges. When gasless payments become unstable, Nano rapidly becomes one of the top options.

Go Bananas For ApeCoin (APE)ApeCoin (APE) is a community cryptocurrency inspired by the NFT collection of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. It only functions as money and a means of trade for its goods and other goods. The limited utility of ApeCoin (APE) for a select group of NFT collectors makes it more of a marketing tool than a solution to the larger issue of blockchain interoperability. The market sentiment for ApeCoin has improved during the last week, moving from bearish to bullish. The ApeCoin, an ERC-20 governing and utility token inside the APE ecosystem, was valued at USD 3.95 at the time of publication, up 2.2 per cent over the previous day and 31.99 per cent for the previous week.

10 Years Of Huobi Token (HT)Huobi Token, the Huobi Exchange's native cryptocurrency, powers the exchange (HT). The Huobi Token (HT) was created with the intention of rewarding users by lowering transaction fees. The Huobi trading platform is now known worldwide thanks to the Huobi Token (HT). The Huobi Token (HT), which has existed since 2018, has played a significant role in the increase in DeFi subscribers.

John Du and Leon Li of the Huobi Group founded the business in 2012. Users can immediately benefit from the use of the token thanks to the platform's simplification and streamlining of the exchange process. Holders of Huobi Tokens (HT) will influence how the Huobi Exchange develops in the future. Holders of HT tokens receive extra HT tokens each time a new coin or currency is added to the Huobi marketplace.

