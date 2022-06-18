Bijaei wants to put online privacy on a solid foundation

Bijaei pointed out that the rise of siloed systems and massive data collection has left internet users with very little autonomy. The winning company is whoever can collect the most data and the loser is everyone else. Our data is stuck in systems that we as citizens and consumers can't control.

The web was supposed to be the enabler of access to information and help stay connected even when we're in our homes. However, today it has become an unrestricted gateway to our lives, minds, and homes that is often taken advantage of by companies and entities that we don't even know.

Bijaei's venture founded in 2021 has launched houm.me, the first platform to introduce the ground-breaking thought of "Owning a Piece on the Internet Privately". Houm.me is built on a solid foundation. To fully appreciate this, one has to understand the difference between "Account Creation" and "Houm Creation".

Conceptual and Technical difference between "Account Creation" and "Houm Creation."

Bijaei stated - on the internet, every time you want to use a product or a service, you first need to create an account with the company that is offering that product or service. This account is maintained by that organization inside their systems, and everything you do with them is done inside this account. Your account does not have an independent identity on the internet but is a sum-space within that organization's systems. Anyone wanting to reach your account will necessarily need to go through the organization that created your account since your account is buried inside the systems of that organization. That organization has access to and can analyse everything you do within that account, and know everyone you interacted with from that account. There's no scope for privacy here.

When you create a Houm, you don't create a sub-account under Houm Technology Private Limited. You create a separate independent identity of your own on the internet, with your own domain name. Your Houm with its own domain is directly reachable by anyone without passing through or checking with Houm Technology. Houm Technology need not and does not play big brother in your every interaction with anyone - you can do it privately. Consumers also have full control of their data and no one else including Houm Technology can see or analyze your data inside your Houm. Consumers can share, chat and call people without any other organization knowing it. Store their valuable documents and precious photos. All of this without any fear of surveillance and getting analyzed by any person or any organization or its systems. No one else can come in, access or see what's inside your digital home. Not even Houm Technology. You can build a Houm and experience the product at or or .

Bijaei Jayaraj is an alumnus of Hyderabad's Indian School of Business (ISB). Houm Technology is Bijaei's second venture. Bijaei's first venture Loylty Rewardz was acquired by BillDesk for USD 100 million. Houm Technology, a made-in-India start-up is determined to bring digital privacy back to consumers, by creating the concept of private, individual ownership on the internet.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor