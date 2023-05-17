Billionaire SP Hinduja of Hinduja Group passes away at 87

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. Born in a business family in Karachi, British India, he and his two younger brothers were accused of receiving payments totalling Rs 64 crore in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. All three - Srichand, Gopichand, and Prakash Hinduja, were however exonerated by the Delhi High Court in 2005.

SP Hinduja, the eldest of four brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, lost his wife, Madhu, in January this year. She was 82. He is survived by his daughters, Shanu and Vinoo.The Hinduja empire was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who traded goods in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan) before moving to Iran in 1919. In 1964, SP Hinduja distributed Raj Kapoor-starred 'Sangam' movie through the Middle-East markets which helped him earn his first million dollars.