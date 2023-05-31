Bina Modi Honoured with "Most Inspiring Woman In Business" Award at the Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leader Awards 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 31: Dr Bina Modi, the esteemed Chairperson of Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group, and Chairperson and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil, has been recognized as the 'Most Inspiring Woman In Business' at the esteemed Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leader Awards 2023. The award acknowledges Dr Bina Modi's outstanding contributions to the industry and her unwavering commitment to protecting and promoting the rich legacy of the Group.

The Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leader Awards, known for honouring exceptional leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries, celebrated Dr Bina Modi's remarkable achievements in leading the Group's flagship companies and her visionary approach to business. The award serves as a testament to her remarkable leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to driving sustainable growth.

Expressing her gratitude for the prestigious accolade, Dr Bina Modi stated, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the 'Most Inspiring Woman In Business' award. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Modi Group, whose hard work and commitment have helped us build a strong foundation rooted in our People-First philosophy. We have always believed that our success lies in the success of our people and our ability to create a positive impact on society and the environment."

Congratulating Dr. Modi on the recognition, Outlook Money's editor, Nidhi Sinha commented, "Dr. Bina Modi has been chosen as the recipient of the 'Most Inspiring Woman In Business' award for her outstanding leadership, dedication to excellence, and forward-thinking approach. Her vision for the Group and her commitment to the well-being of its stakeholders, along with her focus on sustainability, sets a powerful example for the industry. She is a true inspiration for future generations of women."

Under Dr Bina Modi's astute leadership, the Modi Group has consistently demonstrated a modern outlook while staying true to its core values and people-first philosophy. Driven by a grand vision for the future, the Group aims to create a positive impact not only on its own companies but also on the lives of the people they serve and the planet as a whole. With a focus on the big picture, Dr Bina Modi continues to inspire her teams to innovate, adapt to changing times, and pursue excellence.

The Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leader Award is a fitting tribute to Dr Bina Modi's exceptional leadership and serves as a reminder of the Group's unwavering commitment to growth, sustainability, and positively impacting society.

Earlier this year, Dr Modi was also conferred with the 'Women Empowerment Principles Leadership Award, Asia, 2023' at the 19th edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum Awards and Summit 2023 by AsiaOne and URS.

The Modi group has diverse business interests in FMCG, agro-chemicals, retail, fashion, lifestyle, direct-selling, food and hospitality sectors. As the Chairperson and Managing Director of the publicly listed Godfrey Phillips India, Dr Modi is among a handful of women leading the Fortune 500 India company.

Dr Bina Modi is the Chairperson of Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group. She is also the Chairperson and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil. The Group has diversified businesses across the country, including BSE listed Fortune 500 India company - Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Indofil Chemicals, Modicare, KK Modi University, 24Seven, Colorbar, Bina Fashions, chain of Ego restaurants, Dessange salon etc.

She has been conferred with a Ph.D, Honoris Causa, by Dr K.N. Modi University as well as by Jharkhand Rai University. She has also been awarded the Women of the Decade in Business & Leadership 2018 by Women Economic Forum, and the prestigious Achiever's Award in 2019. She has also featured in 'India's Most Powerful Women', a book by Prem Ahluwalia. In 2020 she received an Award for Excellence in Business by the President of Egypt, at the Women Economic Forum 2020. In April 2022, she was recognised as 'Women transforming India' by Indo-American Chambers at '6th Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2022'. Earlier this year, Dr Modi was conferred with 'The AsiaOne Women Empowerment Leadership Principles Award, Asia, 2023'. The Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leader Award 2023's 'Most Inspiring Woman In Business' award is another feather in her elaborate hat.

