Biostadt Gets a Fresh Identity with dojo - Badhna Zaroori Hai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: The Indian agricultural sector, once dominated by local players and traditional marketing approaches, is now witnessing the assertive entry of reputed international corporations, creating a dynamic and competitive "playing field."

Biostadt India Limited engaged dojo, a full-service creative and digital marketing agency, to navigate this evolving landscape and strengthen its brand identity. dojo saw a significant opportunity to establish Biostadt as a leading voice and authority in the Indian agrochemicals sector - based on the strength of Biostadt's product performance and the larger role it can play in the farmers' lives.

Communicating the overarching brand philosophy:

dojo helped articulate Biostadt's fundamental belief in the pivotal role of agriculture in societal progress: The future of humanity is rooted in the future of its agriculture.

This overarching philosophy and strengthening of the corporate brand also informs the respective strategies to build differentiation for individual products. Additionally, the newly defined corporate brand identity enabled a consolidation in packaging design across the Biostadt portfolio of products.

Building product-level credibility:

To reinforce and strengthen further the position of Biostadt's leading product brand Biozyme - a biostimulant, dojo crafted a positioning that not only establishes the product as a necessity in crop growth, but also honours the farmer's spirit and determination towards growth.

This concept is crystalised in 'Badhna Zaroori Hai' - an expression manifested through a film and a 360 campaign.

When grape farmer Ganesh Patil (name changed) from Nashik first used Biozyme, his yield of export-quality grapes increased significantly, dramatically enhancing his income and transforming his family's fortunes. Stories like Ganesh's highlight the critical role effective agricultural products play, especially as the Indian agricultural sector rapidly evolves due to the assertive entry of global corporations, intensifying competition and innovation.

Mr. Juzar S. Khorakiwala, Chairman & Managing Director, Biostadt India Ltd states, "dojo has been instrumental in helping us craft a marketing-driven perspective that's crucial in today's evolving agricultural landscape. With international players entering the market and changing government policies, it is essential for companies like ours to communicate what we do and how we're impacting the lives of farmers and contributing to the future of farming in the country."

Mr. Huzefa Khorakiwala, CEO & Director, Biostadt India Ltd, posits, "Collaborating with dojo has been a valuable experience in reshaping our marketing and brand positioning at Biostadt. For Biozyme, we adopted a brand narrative-driven strategy that has helped shift the market focus from push-to-pull marketing, creating a distinct, impactful presence for our key product. By positioning biologicals as a necessity, not just an option, we've paved the way for a broader acceptance among farmers. For Biostadt corporate, the vision of 'Agriculture Cultivates Life' has become the backbone of everything we do, providing internal alignment and a compelling story for our external stakeholders. It's not just about products; it's about the bigger 'why' behind our actions."

The Founders of dojo - Amit Sinha & Shapath Parikh, along with the Head of Creative & Films, Joshua Thomas - state, "We are grateful to Mr. Juzar Khorakiwala, Mr. Huzefa Khorakiwala and Mr Gokul Dafale for bringing us aboard this remarkable journey, and our exceptional team at dojo for delivering on the promise. Our ongoing engagement since 2021 has been an incredible learning experience of building 'Biozyme' & strengthening the corporate brand Biostadt. It has been a greatly satisfying exercise in translating the brand's futuristic aspirations into a tangible impact for the end consumer."

Founded in 2018, dojo, in Japanese, means 'a place of purpose.' Our purpose is to build brand platforms with creative ideas that leave an impact. The team prides itself on years of experience working on brands in a non-bureaucratic but actively engaging manner. dojo champions brand building across a range of categories - FMCG, Beauty, BFSI, Automobile, Fashion and Lifestyle.

Biostadt India Limited is a pioneer in the agrochemical and biologicals space, committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and farmer-first solutions. With a pan-India presence and a strong R&D backbone, Biostadt's products are trusted by millions of farmers across crops and regions.

