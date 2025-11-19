Bisleri drops #DrinkItUp 2.0 Campaign with Deepika Padukone, Redefining Hydration for the New Generation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Bisleri International, one of India's leading packaged drinking water brands, is making waves with the launch of its new campaign, #DrinkItUp 2.0, featuring global brand ambassador and megastar Deepika Padukone. The film showcases a vibrant, high-energy track that celebrates a lifestyle where hydration meets celebration. With this campaign, Bisleri reinforces its status as a cultural iconresonating with a generation that lives boldly and embraces hydration as a joyful, expressive experience.

The new ad film with Deepika brings to life everything Bisleri stands for - hydration, style, and zest. Set against a carnival-inspired backdrop, the film captures the spirit of a generation that doesn't just live but celebrates every moment. From fashion to music to energy, every frame reflects Bisleri's ethos that hydration can be effortlessly cool. At the heart of the film is the standout iconic Bisleri truck, which transforms into a DJ console, kicking off the party. The music amplifies Bisleri's vibrant positioning as fresh, youthful, and full of unstoppable energy.

Commenting on the new campaign, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "Bisleri has always been synonymous with pure and trusted hydration. With our new campaign, we're reimagining hydration as a vibrant, youthful, and lifestyle statement. We're delighted to collaborate again with Ms. Deepika Padukone, whose energy, authenticity, and global appeal perfectly reflects Bisleri's evolving spirit. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with a new generation that celebrates life with confidence, style, and an unmissable zest for freshness."

Commenting on the association, Deepika Padukone, Actress, said, "To be part of Bisleri's ever-evolving journey is an honour. The new #DrinkItUp 2.0 campaign perfectly captures the spirit of today's generation, which is energetic, confident, and always ready for an adventure. Bisleri has always seamlessly blended hydration with style and celebration, giving the consumers more reason to consume water, a functional and fundamental necessity."

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "The new #DrinkItup 2.0 campaign resonates with Bisleri's ongoing strategy of redefining and maintaining leadership of the water category. The campaign also roots Bisleri strongly in today's pop culture and enhances our connect with the Gen Z audience. The campaign will be extensively amplified digitally, impact properties on television, billboards, cinemas and our vast network of almost 4,00,000 trade partners."

The campaign was conceptualized through a creative collaboration between Zero Fifty Media Works, Bisleri in-house creative team and Ace Director Uzer Khan. The celebrity and music partnerships were managed by GroupM.

The new digital film for the campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including social media like Meta, YouTube, OTT Platforms, and Out-of-Home media.

Link to the film: Bisleri #DrinkItUp 2.0 ft. Deepika Padukone | Hydration Meets Celebration

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

