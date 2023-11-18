BITS Pilani hosts Waves 2023, sets new benchmark for cultural festivals in Goa

New Delhi (India), November 18: As the reverberations of Waves 2023 linger in our memories, it’s unmistakable that this year’s extravaganza has firmly entrenched itself as one of the foremost cultural festivals, not only in Goa but across the nation. The surge in attendees year after year serves as a testament to its position as one of India’s fastest-growing festivals.

Set against the dynamic backdrop of Goa, Waves ’23 delivered an unparalleled experience, seamlessly blending music, dance, art, drama, fashion, comedy, and more. From October 27th to 29th, attendees were treated to a showcase of exceptional talent amidst the enchanting beauty of Goa.

The fest kicked off with an evening of uproarious entertainment by the witty and insightful Abhishek Upmanyu. His razor-sharp wit set the tone for a weekend filled with unforgettable moments.

The Indie Night featured the soul-stirring performance of the exceptionally talented artist, Mohammed Irfan. His poetic lyrics and entrancing melodies left the audience captivated, offering a contemporary yet deeply poignant musical experience.

Bollywood Night was a sensory delight, featuring the mesmerizing performance of the legendary Amit Trivedi. The essence of Bollywood flowed through the audience, evoking one of the purest forms of expression. It was an evening of magic, promising memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Throughout the fest, events like Mr. and Ms. Waves, Natyanjali, Fashion Parade, and Searock showcased remarkable talent, leaving everyone awestruck with three days of continuous fun and captivating performances.

The grand finale was the EDM Night, featuring the sensational Lost Stories followed by none other than Seedhe Maut. The night unleashed an infectious symphony of beats, screaming with euphoria. It was an experience that will be etched in the hearts of all who attended.

Waves ’23 surpassed all expectations, solidifying its position as a cultural extravaganza of unparalleled grandeur. The memories created will be cherished, and the success of this year’s fest will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark for future editions.

