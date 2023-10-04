Blockbuster Producer SKN gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz car to Cult Blockbuster "Baby" director Sai Rajesh

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: Baby, a small film directed by Sai Rajesh, received super success as the cult blockbuster movie of this year. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles. The film is produced by SKN, who previously delivered blockbusters like Ee Rojullo and Taxiwala under Mass Movie Makers. The passionate producer delivered blockbusters with brothers.

Baby film collections are Phenomenal and unprecedented. It grossed over a staggering 90 crores at the box office. The film surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters such as Jathi Ratnalu, Uppena, and Arjun Reddy. After Waltair Veerayya and Jailer, this small film is one of the top blockbusters in Telugu cinema in 2023.

Not only the collections, the film is receiving super appreciation from top filmmakers, actors and critics. It received special appreciation from Megastar Chiranjeevi, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and other star heroes along with audience acceptance. This Sai Rajesh's directorial debut and he impressed audience with his writing, handling the film with precision.

Impressed with director skills and the kind of massive success he gave, the producer SKN gifted a Benz car to director Sai Rajesh. The producer SKN gave a MG Hector car to the director Sai Rajesh with the confidence of seeing the rushes before the release of the movie Baby. SKN and Sai Rajesh have been good friends since before entering the industry.

The success of Baby Movie will be credited their friendship, their trust in each other and their passion for filmmaking. The movie Baby, which was a super hit in the theater, got a record level of views in OTT too. After the huge success of Baby, Sai Rajesh got many opportunities, but his next movie commitment with S.K.N, who believed in him first, shows the friendship between the two. Story discussions are going on for this movie which will be made under the banner of Mass Movie Makers.

On this special occasion, producer SKN said, I'm very happy with the massive success of our cult blockbuster Baby and I wanted gift something special to my dearest friend and darling director Sai Rajesh. This is a small token of appreciation and love to our director. Thanks to Sai Rajesh for giving a cult film to our banner."

