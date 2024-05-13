Bloomberg Media and Emeritus Partner to Launch "Bloomberg Learning"

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, today announced its partnership with Bloomberg Media. In the dynamic landscape of modern business, Bloomberg Media and Emeritus will launch a suite of courses designed to deliver real-world insights from industry experts at the cutting edge of topics such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, finance, and technology.

Eighty per cent of today's global professionals believe upskilling is key to career success and over half (53 per cent) are concerned that falling behind in tech skills could cause them to be replaced by technology in the future. The suite of courses, available to a global audience, will provide learners with the opportunity to develop in-demand workforce skills, like those in emerging technologies. The first cohort of AI Strategy: Driving Impact for Business will launch in Summer 2024.

The programs will provide employers and employees with real-time examples of how fast-moving fields like AI and technology are evolving.

"Bloomberg Media is a powerhouse, which serves modern leaders with insight, expert analysis, and inspiration from 2,700+ of the best minds in business and finance journalism," said Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO, Emeritus. "We are thrilled to work with Bloomberg to launch this compelling portfolio of professional education courses around the world, and deepen the connections business leaders need to thrive through learning."

Bloomberg Learning will feature content from domain experts and practitioners in select topics paired with news and analysis from Bloomberg Media to provide topical context to the coursework. Programming will be 4-6 hours a week for six weeks. Participants will also receive a subscription to Bloomberg.com while enrolled.

"Professionals worldwide trust Bloomberg to deliver quality news, context, and applicable tools and information. With Bloomberg Learning, participants will be able to build their credentials by leaning on our brand," said Nick Sallon, Chief Partnerships Officer at Bloomberg Media. "With Emeritus' deep expertise in course design and development, we're excited to offer small private online courses with hands-on learning and grow a deeper relationship with new consumers."

"We routinely hear from our clients that they need up-to-date context as the world changes and business evolves. Bloomberg will be a nimble partner to Emeritus, helping to bring expertise and a world-class newsroom to bear on education in a new way," said Charlie Schilling, President of Emeritus Enterprise Americas and Europe.

For more information about Bloomberg Learning, please visit: https://bloomberg.emeritus.org/ai-strategy?utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=pr_bloombergweb.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor