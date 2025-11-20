Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to Invest INR 400 Crores in Healthcare Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), an emerging leader in AI and Cybersecurity with robust capabilities in cloud computing, digital infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and state-of-the-art 5G technologies, is delighted to announce that BCSSL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, to invest approximately ₹400 crores in the state's healthcare sector. The MoU was signed at APIIC Towers, Mangalagiri, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has committed to launching its flagship initiative, “BluBio,” in the prominent cities of Amaravathi or Vishakhapatnam. This ambitious project will be developed across a sprawling 30-acre site, reflecting the company’s substantial dedication to the region's growth and technological advancement.

By 2027, Blue Cloud aims to create 1,200 direct employment opportunities through BluBio, providing high-quality jobs in areas such as research, development, operations, and administration. In addition to these direct jobs, the project is expected to catalyze the creation of approximately 20,000 indirect positions. These indirect roles will emerge in secondary and tertiary sectors, including supply chain management, logistics, service providers, and various ancillary units that support the main operations. This multiplier effect is anticipated to significantly boost the local economy and foster community development by engaging a broad network of stakeholders.

The investment is strategically designed to drive innovation across key industries—healthcare, defense, finance, and cybersecurity. Blue Cloud's advanced AI-driven solutions will be leveraged to introduce cutting-edge technologies and streamlined processes within these sectors, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and security. The establishment of BluBio is expected to serve as a model for scalable AI integration, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for technology-led growth and setting new benchmarks in industry standards.

Overall, Blue Cloud's initiative underscores its commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh's vision for industrial and economic development. The project not only contributes to employment generation but also reinforces the state's reputation as an attractive destination for investment in high-tech sectors, aligned with broader goals of sustainable and inclusive prosperity.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will play a pivotal role in ensuring Blue Cloud's successful entry and establishment within the Andhra Pradesh market. APEDB's responsibilities include acting as a liaison between Blue Cloud and various government agencies, facilitating introductions, and smoothing the path for necessary approvals and clearances at both the state and central levels. Specifically, APEDB will assist Blue Cloud in engaging with the Union Government of India, helping to coordinate communications and discussions that are essential for large-scale investments and technology deployments.

While APEDB provides this facilitative support, certain key aspects of the project—such as the actual allocation of land for the BluBio initiative, as well as the provision of incentives and other benefits—fall under the jurisdiction of specialized departments within the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These departments will oversee the application, review, and granting of land parcels, financial incentives (such as tax breaks or subsidies), and other forms of assistance, all in accordance with established legal procedures and relevant regulatory frameworks. This ensures that the entire process remains transparent, accountable, and in line with state and national development policies.

By delineating these roles, the MoU aims to streamline the investment process, minimize bureaucratic hurdles, and provide Blue Cloud with the institutional support needed to realize its ambitious healthcare technology project in Andhra Pradesh. The collaborative approach not only accelerates project implementation but also demonstrates the state government's commitment to attracting and nurturing high-impact investments.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signifies a strong, shared vision for advancing infrastructure and driving industrial development in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This agreement is designed to foster close collaboration between the public and private sectors, aiming to accelerate sustainable economic growth and technological innovation within the region.

As outlined in the MoU, both parties have committed to working together on initiatives that not only promote robust industrial activity but also lay the groundwork for the creation of world-class infrastructure. This includes the establishment of cutting-edge facilities, such as the “BluBio” healthcare technology project, which will serve as a cornerstone for future advancements in multiple sectors—including healthcare, defense, finance, and cybersecurity. By leveraging Blue Cloud's expertise in AI-driven solutions, the collaboration is expected to introduce state-of-the-art technologies and best practices, thereby elevating the local industry standards and making Andhra Pradesh a model for technology-led progress.

The MoU is set to remain in effect for a period of 12 months from the date of signing. Importantly, it is a non-binding agreement, meaning that while it establishes a formal framework for cooperation and signals mutual intent, it does not create any legally enforceable obligations for either party. Instead, the focus is on encouraging open dialogue, facilitating investment, and streamlining the process for approvals, clearances, and incentives that are necessary for large-scale projects like BluBio. This flexible approach enables both Blue Cloud and APEDB to explore opportunities, address challenges, and adapt strategies as needed, all within the spirit of partnership and shared goals.

By committing to this MoU, Blue Cloud and APEDB are demonstrating their dedication to creating a conducive environment for high-impact investments, job creation, and long-term, inclusive prosperity in Andhra Pradesh. The agreement embodies a forward-looking approach to economic development, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and a collaborative ethos that benefits not only the signatories but also the broader community and stakeholders involved.

Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, Mr. Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, stated, “The signing of this MoU represents a pivotal moment for both Blue Cloud and Andhra Pradesh. By uniting our technological leadership with the state's progressive vision, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that will redefine innovation and foster inclusive growth.”

