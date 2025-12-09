Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Soars 12% on Major AI Contract and Strategic Acquisition Approval

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) experienced a significant surge in its stock value today, with shares climbing approximately 12.25% to an intraday high of Rs 23.70. This upward momentum follows the company’s announcement of receiving in-principle approval from the stock exchange for a crucial swap of equity shares via preferential allotment, a move designed to facilitate the acquisition of AIS ANYWHERE. The company has scheduled a Board Meeting for December 10, 2025, to finalize the allotment of 31,68,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each, to be issued at a price not less than Rs 23.06 per share. These shares will be distributed to Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda, a promoter, who will receive 14,10,75,000 shares, and Siraj Holdings LLC, a non-promoter, who will be allotted 17,57,25,000 shares. BCSSL is diligently adhering to all relevant SEBI regulations, including obtaining necessary undertakings from the allottees regarding share trading restrictions.

Adding to the positive developments, BCSSL has secured a substantial full-scale Data Annotation and AI Training Services order from US-based AI innovator, Stratos Forge Inc., valued at approximately Rs 110.08 crore. This significant contract underscores the success of a prior pilot project where BCSSL achieved an impressive annotation accuracy of 96.68%. The new project will harness BCSSL’s robust in-house infrastructure and university Centres of Excellence to expertly handle complex data modalities such as 3D LiDAR and high-resolution imagery. The company will employ advanced techniques including AI-Assisted & Automated Annotation, sophisticated Quality Control Systems, and Human-in-the-Loop architectures to guarantee the high precision required for Stratos Forge's cutting-edge AI products. This multi-crore collaboration further cements BCSSL’s standing as a leading global provider of scalable, high-accuracy AI data operations.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has evolved into a distinguished global provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions. With a market capitalization of approximately USD 118.87 million and operations spanning over 10 countries, the company specializes in delivering advanced, secure, and scalable solutions for the Defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors. BCSSL remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous growth and strategic investment in next-generation platforms, ensuring its clients benefit from future-ready operations and trusted technologies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor