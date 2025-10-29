Blue Dart Express Ltd. Announces Q2FY26 Financial Results with Sales Clocking at Rs. 1,549 Crore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, announced its financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted Rs. 79.50 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue from operations for the period stood at Rs. 1,549 crore. During the quarter, the company continued to strengthen its network capacity through strategic investments in ground hubs and automation, enhancing scalability, speed, and service accuracy.

Commenting on the company's financial result, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, "Our quarterly performance reflects resilience in a dynamic and evolving environment, reinforcing the strength of our business model and our agility in responding to market shifts. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the structural opportunities within India's logistics landscape driven by rising consumption, increased manufacturing localisation, and the growing adoption of organised supply chain solutions. Furthermore, the rollout of GST 2.0 is expected to boost public consumption, providing a positive impetus to the logistics sector and reinforcing Blue Dart's role as a key enabler of trade and connectivity."

As part of its strategic growth agenda, Blue Dart recently announced two significant initiatives: the launch of a Digital Account Opening platform, enabling businesses of all sizes to onboard and start shipping in under 10 minutes; and the unveiling of a flagship Green Integrated Ground Hub at Pataudi, Haryana, designed to boost the company's express network with sustainable, technology-enabled infrastructure. Together, these initiatives reflect Blue Dart's ongoing investments in digitalisation, green logistics, and customer-centric solutions thus cementing its role as the preferred logistics partner for India's growth journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor